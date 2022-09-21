The Handmaid’s Tale: the Sickening Meaning of Gilead’s New Dress Colour

Warning: contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 3

“It means she’s ready.” That’s what Nick told June when she asked the significance of the colour her daughter was wearing at Commander Waterford’s funeral. In a sly masterstroke, Serena had arranged for Hannah to present her with flowers at Fred’s globally broadcast Gilead ceremony. Viewers around the world saw the grieving Serena accept the tribute from a lovely young girl and then take her by the hand. How touching. How gracious.

The Handmaid’s Tale viewers of course, know that there was nothing touching and gracious about it. Serena putting Hannah front and center was return fire for Fred’s murder, the next chess move in the ongoing match between two enemies. Hannah was being paraded in front of the camera as a threat and taunt. Serena was reminding June that she may have escaped Gilead but her heart is still there in the form of her 12-year-old daughter.

A 12-year-old daughter now wearing a lilac dress – the colour of which is new to The Handmaid’s Tale’s chromatic classification system. In Gilead, Handmaids wear blood red, Wives wear Virgin Mary blue, Marthas wear functional green, the Aunts wear drab brown, and little girls wear pretty pink with baby bonnets. Lilac is a new category, hence June’s question to Nick. A new colour division was required because, seven years into Gilead’s existence, the girls it stole from parents like June and Nick are starting to hit puberty.