The Gilded Age Cast Break Down Season 3’s Baseball Game 

While The Gilded Age has tackled the traumatic aspects of the Black experience in this era, the goal of this sequence is to recreate a hidden slice of communal joy. According to Dr. Dunbar and Black baseball historian James E. Brunson III, 1884 was well before the Negro Leagues were established, which changed the direction of the script, set design, and costumes.

“The Black baseball scene is important because it’s a reminder that the story of Black baseball did not begin with Jackie Robinson,” Dr. Dunbar says. “There were Black baseball teams in the 19th century, in this moment leading up to the professionalization of baseball as a sport. Black men are playing against one another, and it is a part of recreational culture across New York and the nation. As a historian, it’s wonderful to feature these little tidbits, little jewels that we get to drop to remind our viewers that yes, this existed. Yes, this happened.”

The story of Black baseball stretches even further back than 1884. It’s documented in New York, where Madison Square Garden is currently located, that two black baseball teams played there as early as 1848. If we take a step back, they had teams of enslaved players in the 1830s who played baseball for their owners.

“Dr. Erica Dunbar told us the players were regular working men. When I found that out, I wanted to demonstrate that, so that’s why William has that line where he says, ‘That’s my accountant,” says Sonja Warfield, who co-wrote season 3 episode 5 alongside The Gilded Age and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Setup for the day began at 6 a.m, and filming continued until sunset. Seeing so many Black actors of all ages dressed in their Victorian finest was the most uplifting and exciting part of the set visit. “It’s pretty special when you see all of us dressed like this, it feels different,” Jones says. “There’s a sense of dignity and pride. Of course there’s the respectability part, the Bill Cosby ‘pull your pants up thing,’ which I think it’s important to remember that just because people dress like this doesn’t mean anything about who they are as people. Even though that progress was taken away several years later, we had it and we can have it today.”

“Dating in the 1880s was very different than what it’s like now,” Warfield adds. “If you were an unmarried couple of a certain class, you had to be out in public all the time. A baseball game is something that the Black middle class would attend, and it would make sense that Fortune would be there too,” Warfield said.