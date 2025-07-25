The Coming Attractions in the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender!
After 20 years, the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to grow! Here's what's coming next in the land of flying bison!
Twenty years after its debut, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains as viable and vibrant as ever. And, like the Avatar cycle itself, this story never truly ends. There is still plenty to come in the world of elemental benders, nations struggling for balance, and flying bison. From podcasts to books to concerts, to the next step in the legends of Aang and Korra, here are the upcoming Avatar projects to look forward to.
Podcast
Season four of Nickelodeon’s award-winning original podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official rewatch podcast for Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, is currently rolling out weekly with new video episodes on YouTube and audio episodes wherever listeners get their podcasts. Hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) offer fans an intimate look inside Books 1 and 2 of The Legend of Korra, where they break down key themes, notable battles, share behind-the-scenes stories and trivia and interview special guests.
Album
Republic Records: Kids & Family and Nickelodeon are bringing fans “Avatar: The Last Airbender – Book 2 Earth (Music From the Animated Series),” an all-new digital and vinyl album featuring the score from season two of the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series. Available July 25, the album features an updated and re-recorded score from the second season of the iconic series. Composed by Jeremy Zuckerman, the album will be available to order at participating retailers and on all streaming platforms.
Concert Tour
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will kick off on Sunday, September 14, in Iowa City and tour more than 80 cities worldwide beginning this fall. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony, paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show’s original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen. Tickets are on sale now.
Publishing
New publishing activity in 2025 includes the launch of a new middle-grade series (Avatar Legends Bending Academy: Light It Up!, Random House); a new YA series (Avatar Legends: City of Echoes by Judy I. Lin, Abrams); the next installment in the bestselling The Chronicles of the Avatar series (The Awakening of Roku by Randy Ribay, Abrams); a new art book (Beasts of the Four Nations by John O’Bryan, Dark Horse); a second cookbook (Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Baking Book by Jenn Fujikawa, Insight); a new adult activity book (Avatar: The Last Airbender Paint with Water, Thunder Bay); new installments in the ongoing graphic novel series (Dark Horse); and much more!
Toys & More
A brand-new action figure line from Jazwares will hit retailers this summer–along with plush, collectibles, and more–and in the fall, fans will get the opportunity to dress up as all their favorite Avatar characters with new Halloween costumes.
Also coming this fall, bend the battlefield with Magic: The Gathering cards from Avatar: The Last Airbender! Master the elements and join your favorite characters for new adventures, iconic art, and an elemental showdown like never before. This Standard-legal set based entirely on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series will be available on November 21.
Video Games
Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be able to step into the expansive world of the beloved franchise like never before with an AAA videogame title is in development by Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive in collaboration with Avatar Studios.
Created for PC and consoles, the action RPG title will follow a brand-new story, developed in close collaboration with Avatar Studios, which drops players into the world of the franchise where they can take on the role of an all-new, never-before-seen Avatar. Set thousands of years in the past, players can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world. The game will include both familiar and new elements from the franchise, offering fans an opportunity to deeply connect to the world and become the hero of this unexplored era.
Theatrical Film
Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies’ highly anticipated The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender film debuts only in theatres on October 9th, 2026, featuring a voice cast that includes Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Steven Yeun and introducing Eric Nam.
All-New Series
Nickelodeon is continuing the mythology and adventure of the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender with Avatar: Seven Havens, an all-new series from creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar. Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra–but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.