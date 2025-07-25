The Coming Attractions in the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Twenty years after its debut, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains as viable and vibrant as ever. And, like the Avatar cycle itself, this story never truly ends. There is still plenty to come in the world of elemental benders, nations struggling for balance, and flying bison. From podcasts to books to concerts, to the next step in the legends of Aang and Korra, here are the upcoming Avatar projects to look forward to.

Podcast

Season four of Nickelodeon’s award-winning original podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official rewatch podcast for Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, is currently rolling out weekly with new video episodes on YouTube and audio episodes wherever listeners get their podcasts. Hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) offer fans an intimate look inside Books 1 and 2 of The Legend of Korra, where they break down key themes, notable battles, share behind-the-scenes stories and trivia and interview special guests.

Album

Republic Records: Kids & Family and Nickelodeon are bringing fans “Avatar: The Last Airbender – Book 2 Earth (Music From the Animated Series),” an all-new digital and vinyl album featuring the score from season two of the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series. Available July 25, the album features an updated and re-recorded score from the second season of the iconic series. Composed by Jeremy Zuckerman, the album will be available to order at participating retailers and on all streaming platforms.

Concert Tour

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will kick off on Sunday, September 14, in Iowa City and tour more than 80 cities worldwide beginning this fall. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony, paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show’s original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen. Tickets are on sale now.