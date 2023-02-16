The Best Star Trek Easter Eggs in the Picard Season 3 Premiere

This article contains Star Trek: Picard spoilers.

Not all Star Trek Easter eggs are created equal. Some are as obvious as a phaser set on vaporize, and others are as squirmy and pervasive as a Ceti eel and can wrap themselves around your cerebral cortex before you’ve had a chance to even identify them. Luckily, even when Easter eggs are coming at warp speed, there is a way to spot them. First, travel back in time and convince yourself to become an obsessive Star Trek fan, next, watch every episode and film of every Star Trek iteration multiple times and then commit it all to memory. Once you’ve done that, travel back to the present, and see if you can spot all the Easter eggs in Star Trek: Picard season 3, episode 1, “The Next Generation.”

We think we’ve caught everything in this jam-packed episode. But, be warned, Picard season 3 might have more Trek Easter eggs than all the previous seasons of the various new Trek shows combined. Let’s try to make it so. Engage Easter egg sensors!

Music Easter Eggs and The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek: Picard begins with blue text on the screen with the words “In the 25th Century…” which directly parallels the opening of The Wrath of Khan, which began with the text “In the 23rd Century…” in the exact same font. We briefly hear notes from Jerry Goldsmith’s First Contact score here, as the action transitions to a shot of the SS Eleos. The song that plays is the standard “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by The Inkspots. All three seasons of Picard have begun with an old standard: Season 1 with Bing Crosby’s “Blue Skies,” and season 2 with Irma Thomas’s “Time Is On My Side.”