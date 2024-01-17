The Battlestar Galactica Sequel Series That Could Have Been

The Second Coming was Hatch’s baby, and he re-mortgaged his home and maxed out all his credit cards to make the short. In 2002, he told SciFi Pulse that, “It really all started during my time at the Sci Fi conventions when I got to know many of the fans and started to listen to their ideas.” Hatch was passionate about continuing the story of Battlestar Galactica in various ways; he also co-wrote seven Battlestar Galactica tie-in novels between 1997 and 2005, right across the period when he was putting together the Second Coming trailer and into the first few years of the reimagined series.

The Trailer

What we know about the proposed plot of Second Coming is mainly gleaned from hints dropped by Hatch himself, and from the trailer for the pilot film. In his Battlestar Galactica novels, Hatch had explored the idea that Adama, Apollo, and Adama’s daughter Athena all had some level of ESP, so it is quite likely that this ability would have played into the story in some way. Hatch also told the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that his proposed continuation of the original series “was going to go in a deeper, darker direction and at the same time have a connection to the past.”

Although the trailer features actor Richard Lynch, who had a major role in Galactica 1980 before being replaced by Jeremy Brett, the story completely ignored the events of the official sequel series in favor of a new canon. Lynch was meant to play his third separate character in the Battlestar universe, Count Ilbis, after first playing Wolfe in the original series and Xaviar in 1980. This change to the canon was necessary for Hatch to star in Second Coming, as when he turned down Galactica 1980, his character Apollo was killed off in the thirty-year gap in the story between the original series and the sequel.

In the finale of the original Battlestar Galactica series, “The Hand of God,” the fleet are looking for signals they hope will come from Earth, but when a signal does reach them, showing the Moon landing in 1969, they miss it because no one is in the room to see it. Galactica 1980 revealed that the Galactica then spent another 30 years searching before finally finding Earth in the then-present day of 1980 (basic math is no one’s strong point apparently). It followed the next generation of Galactica’s crew trying to protect Earth from the much more technologically-advanced Cylons, and in particular protecting a group of Colonial children.

Hatch’s idea for a sequel was quite different, and not just because he needed his character to be alive. Second Coming is set 20 yahrens (years) after “the last great war,” presumably meaning it is set 20 years after the original series. Although in the trailer we see scenes taking place on a planet and images of a “reborn” human civilization, including newly-built pyramids, it is still clearly a space opera, featuring many shots of space battles and exploding spaceships, and opening on an image of stars and galaxies. Apollo gives a speech towards the end of the trailer in which he tells a military group that “the time has come to stop running and take back our sacred homeland,” suggesting that the series might have been intended to see them come back to Earth, but they are clearly already based on a planet of some kind as well as patrolling in space.

The narration states that civilization has been reborn, and that “an enemy had grown,” implying that the basic setup is that human civilization has started to recover, but they face a new Cylon threat. The trailer goes on to tell us that there was a Cylon civil war, and a new species of Cylon has risen from the ashes. A voiceover teases that the Cylons have evolved. The “Second Coming” of the title appears to refer to these new Cylons, and Hatch’s Apollo states that he must prepare humanity “for the second coming.” We also see some characters that look like the long-dead original reptilian Cylons (the aliens who created the Cylons in the original series; the reimagined series changed this to have humans be the Cylons’ creators), or like robotic Cylons designed to look reptilian.