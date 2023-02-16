The Ark Episode 3 Review: Get Out and Push

This The Ark review contains spoilers.

As ridiculous as some of the science in The Ark is, it sure is fun to watch the crew come up with creative solutions to their myriad of problems. And no act is wasted in this week’s episode; even a failed strategy, such as blowing a hole in the hull to redirect the ship, provides a humorous payoff in the form of the newly co-ed showers, which will no doubt pay dividends in future episodes. Despite a sometimes clumsy narrative, “Get Out and Push” managed to further develop several storylines layered underneath the adventure plot.

For instance, it may seem a small detail that Cat wears a wig due to being caught in UV storms, but it’s a fact that not only makes a somewhat selfish character more sympathetic; it also provides a bit of world building concerning the devastation back on Earth. Similarly, the discovery that Brice’s medical file is corrupted may not feel as dire as the record of Garnet’s violent behavior hidden in Jasper’s secret bulkhead, but The Ark is clearly teasing secrets that many of the crew probably have that will develop later.

It’s a clever trick that works occasionally but also sometimes falls short. As an example of the latter, the party that results from the theft of some infirmary drugs feels incredibly contrived, even though the approaching asteroid makes the end-of-the-world vibe understandable. Similarly, the hint of an impending addiction storyline for Dr. Kabir is not enticing at all, at least not in comparison with other more compelling mysteries.