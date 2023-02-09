The Ark Episode 2 Review: Like It Touched the Sun

This The Ark review contains spoilers.

The Ark Episode 2

Sometimes when too much goes wrong in a show centered on survival, it can be very stressful to watch. Not so with The Ark, possibly because even though the crew in the show is on rationed water and very little sleep, no one looks particularly unhealthy yet, and, aside from some tension in the mess hall, cooler heads are prevailing for the most part. This allows viewers to focus a bit more on the unfolding back story and the mystery of the damaged ship and murdered stowaway.

There’s a fair amount of conflict continuity between the premiere of The Ark and this week’s episode, “Like It Touched the Sun.” The title refers to the strangely intense heat damage the ship incurred that awoke everyone, which Lieutenants Brice and Lane are investigating at the start of the episode. Although the characters don’t have the chance to speculate much about the odd material that ate through the spacesuit, the seeds are planted for some sort of ongoing conspiracy, whether the damage was deliberate or not.

This may be a long shot, but the man in the flashback who Commander Ingram refers to as “Trust,” likely an ironic name, seems like a good candidate for some secret project gone awry or at least some negligent risk-taking that could be at the root of the catastrophic damage to the ship. Trust, with his Steve Jobs-esque mock turtle, is the mastermind behind the colony ships, and the kind of genius ideas he is credited with often come with a healthy helping of hubris on the side in these types of scenarios. Let’s keep our eye on him.