Tales of the Walking Dead Cast: Meet the Actors of the TWD Spinoff

The upcoming Walking Dead spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series, which means that each of the first season’s six episodes will center on different characters that may or may not make appearances in other episodes throughout the season. Because each episode is primarily a self-contained story, actors who may not have the time to commit to a full season arc are able to join this universe. This means that Tales of the Walking Dead has a stacked cast with many familiar faces – some are newcomers to the franchise and others are Walking Dead alums.

Olivia Munn as Evie

Olivia Munn will play Evie in the first episode of the season, who partners with a reclusive doomsday prepper to find their lost loved ones. Munn has an extensive filmography of both genre and comedy work, and worked as a correspondent for The Daily Show from 2010 to 2019. You will most likely recognize her from her short time as the mutant Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse or from the HBO series The Newsroom, but she also had a small arc in the beloved sitcom New Girl.

Terry Crews as Joe

Terry Crews is Joe, the reclusive prepper that Evie teams up with in the season premiere. While Crews has appeared in more dramatic fare like The Newsroom and Terminator: Salvation, he is well-known for his roles in comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, White Chicks, and Everybody Hates Chris, so it will be interesting to see how he and this character fit into The Walking Dead universe.

Parker Posey as Blair

The iconic Parker Posey is Blair, an employee of an insurance company who becomes trapped with a co-worker she doesn’t really like at the onset of the Walker Apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia during the second episode of the season. Posey is known for decades of genre work including her roles in Scream 3, Josie and the Pussycats, and Blade: Trinity.