Street Hawk: 80s TV’s Great Missed Opportunity

Originally developed at Universal Television by Bruce Lansbury, producer of Mission: Impossible, Knight Rider, and his sister Angela’s Murder, She Wrote, the show would boast Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd among its pilot cast, and later, a guest spot for future Hollywood A-lister George Clooney. After the shooting of its feature-length opener, the show was locked in for a series debut on the ABC network in late 1984, but the cut-throat nature of network television delayed production, demanded casting changes and bumped the show to a mid-season replacement slot in 1985.

Despite being a one-season wonder that blazed across screens for a mere 13 episodes, Street Hawk sold to 42 countries worldwide and produced a staggering amount of merchandise. With large overseas sales, the show proved extremely popular with children in the UK and other European countries, but also India and Brazil – where it’s fondly remembered as Moto Laser. Although its fate may have been largely decided by the time it reached other shores, the feature-length opener performed well in the booming video rentals market.

Christopher Lloyd in Street Hawk. Images: ABC

To this day, Street Hawk’s 70 minute pilot remains one of the most exciting television debuts you could see. It featured Christopher Lloyd as a villainous drug baron mere months before he would shoot to wider recognition in Back to the Future, and Star Trek: Voyager‘s Robert Beltran as Jesse Mach’s ill-fated best friend who’s murdered by Lloyd’s drug trafficking kingpin. The pilot is impressively directed by US TV veteran Virgil W. Vogel (Six Million Dollar Man, Streets of San Francisco, Magnum P.I) who would go on to direct episodes of the mega-hit, Miami Vice. As Jesse undertakes his journey from injured motorcycle cop to crime-fighting vigilante, the action is superbly staged and driven along by the sounds of Germany’s legendary electronica outfit Tangerine Dream.

The introduction of the bike itself, and the first sequence to showcase the vehicle’s 300mph hyperthrust computer-assisted programme, are joys to behold. The speeder bike chase from Return of the Jedi reportedly proved a major inspiration for a thrilling chase sequence as Street Hawk pursues a pair of motorcycle assailants through the sewers of Los Angeles. The show’s Jesse and Norman soon come to loggerheads when their investigation into the gang appears to link to the murder of Mach’s best friend, and Jesse commandeers Street Hawk for his own ends. As the pilot builds to a climax, the bike’s final theoretically impossible manoeuvre – which ultimately brings about the fall of Christopher Lloyd‘s character – will leave you giddy.

Unfairly and inaccurately viewed by some as a teen idol turned actor, Rex Smith is an engaging lead who brings a genuine likability to Jesse – brimming with an innocence and self-confidence you’ll remember from your youth. Together with consummate actor Joe Regalbuto, the pair deliver the odd couple relationship admirably.

The pilot also features a memorable performance from actress and model Jayne Modean as Sandy McCoy – Jesse’s superior in his post-accident PR desk job. The pair’s complicated and cantankerous relationship, with Sandy unaware that the very vigilante causing headaches for her department is Jesse himself, proves another engaging element of the pilot.