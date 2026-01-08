Stranger Things: A Cut Line Would Have Added Needed Depth to the Finale

This post contains spoilers for the finale to Stranger Things.

Over the course of five seasons of Stranger Things, we saw how Vecna destroyed the lives of the people of Hawkins, Indiana. With his spindly, vine-covered body and his skull-like face, Vecna was the embodiment of evil, willing to use children as tools to bring the hellish Abyss to Earth. But those who saw the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow know that before Vecna was Vecna, he was Henry Creel, a little boy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

If Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower had his way, Henry’s humanity would have shown through in the character’s final moments. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bower revealed that he had wanted to add an extra line to Vecna’s final scene, right before Joyce Byers hacks him apart with an axe. “I wanted to try and convey the words ‘please don’t’,” said Bower of shooting the scene. “I’m like gurgling, and I’m like I remember all I wanted to say was ‘please don’t’, and we try it, and it just didn’t work.”

Vecna’s last scene has been a bit controversial, as reflected by our dueling takes here at Den of Geek. Yet, there’s no question that letting Creel beg for his life would have added some complexity to the character, making him more than an ultimate evil that needed to die.