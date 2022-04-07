Stephen Amell Reflects on the Legacy of Arrow

Not only did Amell play Oliver Queen through eight seasons of Arrow, plus assorted guest appearances, he was able to do what only an elite handful of superhero actors have ever been given the opportunity for: he got to finish his character’s story. And in appropriately heroic fashion, no less. It was fitting that the Green Arrow’s story ended with Crisis on Infinite Earths, and that the character who started it all ended up being the key to saving the multiverse.

“What means a great deal to me is we did get to control the ending,” he says. “That happens so rarely. To have that conversation with Greg Berlanti during the sixth season, and to decide that seven and then a truncated version of the eighth season would wrap up the story, it’s just such a blessing, because we got to do it the right way. We got to say goodbye to people in the right way. In my opinion, the way it should end for any superhero without superpowers is in the ground. Although I think Oliver just turned into energy. So you know, never say never.”

Of course, after that “never say never” quote, I had to ask if he could ever see himself picking up Oliver’s bow again.

“Oh, sure. I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it’s coming up on two years since we wrapped the show….But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it. I do look back very, very, very fondly on it….Listen, I’m the namesake. So if I can ever be of any any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that’d be really cool.”

You can next see Stephen Amell in Heels on Starz, which is currently filming its second season. You’ve still got time to catch up on the first season on the Starz Play app.

