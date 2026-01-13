Starfleet Academy Will Revive an Age-Old Star Trek Conundrum

In the season two Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Peak Performance,” Captain Picard finds his crew playing games and he is not happy about it. Not the fact that they’re engaging in a pastime; rather, Picard takes exception to the game’s purpose and lesson. The game is Strategema, which Riker, Data, and other members of the crew play against the brilliant but arrogant strategist who has come aboard. When someone suggests that learning military strategy would be good for Starfleet members, the Captain does not mince his words. “Starfleet is not a military organization, its purpose is exploration,” he declares.

Picard’s interpretation jibes with those of the man currently in charge of not just Starfleeet, but all of Star Trek. Talking with TrekMovie about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Alex Kurtzman agreed, saying, “The school is actually not militaristic.” But then he added, “But it is not blind to the fact that military is required.” In other words, despite what Picard might declare, Star Trek still isn’t sure if Starfleet is a military or not.

The conundrum of Starfleet’s military status has always been baked into Star Trek. While creator Gene Roddenberry famously pitched the show as “Wagon Train to the stars,” framing it as a sci-fi take on the classic televisions series about pioneers, he also drew inspiration from more military sources. Not only did Roddenberry borrow the naval structure of the Horatio Hornblower novels, but he was a World War II veteran who served in the United States Army Air Corps and worked in public relations for the Los Angeles Police Department, and even based Spock on Chief William H. Parker. One of Roddenberry’s first staff writing jobs was on the show West Point, a series produced by ABC and the Department of Defense about the American Military Academy.

Yet, for all his experience with the military and its arms, Roddenberry wanted Star Trek to be something different. His famous habit of rewriting scripts for The Original Series gave him the chance to remove elements he found too militaristic and warlike. And when Nicholas Meyer took control of the movie that would become Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Roddenberry specifically took exception to he and Harve Bennett explicitly calling Starfleet a naval force. And, of course, Roddenberry had strong creative control over the first two seasons of The Next Generation, which is when Picard delivers his statement about Starfleet in “Peak Performance.”