Star Trek: Starfleet Academy – The Strange Klingon Tick Paul Giamatti Brings to His Villain

Star Trek has given popular culture some of its most memorable villains: Khan Noonien Singh, Q, and the Borg. With the new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, veteran actor Paul Giamatti hopes to extend that run with his character, Nus Braka. As a character of both Klingon and Tellarite descent, Nus Braka allows Giamatti to draw from the whole history of Star Trek, but there’s one aspect of the character’s most honorable ancestry that struck the actor.

“I remembered reading something about Klingons standing too close to people,” Giamatti told TrekMovie. “And I thought, ‘I’m going to stand too close.’ So I’m always getting way too close to people, like the physical body space.”

Close-talking may be something that most viewers associate with a Seinfeld annoyance more than they do anything from Qo’noS, but Giamatti’s not wrong to identify it. The first Klingons seen on The Original Series were haughty and imperious, and while John Colicos wouldn’t exactly get in William Shatner‘s face when his character Kor challenged Kirk, he certainly filled up the space. After their redesign in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the Klingons became more aggressive, and then close-talking became more common within the empire.

A bonafide Trekkie, Giamatti’s not limiting his inspiration to just the series’ most well-known enemy race. “I think I probably had in my head a lot of different villains,” he continued. “I probably had some Khan. I had sort of Chang [from Star Trek VI] and Gul Dukat [from Deep Space Nine], these kind of guys who love the sound of their own voices. These guys who love to kind of ‘blahblahblah,’ just bulls—ing, constantly. I thought of the chaoticness of Q and stuff like that.”