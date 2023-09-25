Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for Ahsoka episode 7.

When Does Ahsoka Episode 7 Come Out?

Ahsoka episode 7 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET and in the UK on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 2 am BST.

What to Expect in Ahsoka Episode 7

The full scope of Thrawn’s plans still aren’t clear, but thanks to episode 6, we know that the Great Mothers and their Nightsister Magick factor greatly into his plan. In exchange for transporting them and what seems to be generations of deceased Nightsisters back to the other galaxy, the Great Mothers have used their powers to connect with Morgan Elsbeth and help her find Thrawn. What happens when they get there is still unknown, but given the massacre of the Nightsisters that occurred during the Clone Wars, they’re likely looking to rebuild.

But even though the Nightsisters are currently aligned with Thrawn, that doesn’t mean that they won’t turn on him once they get what they want. While they have a tendency to align themselves with the more villainous characters of Star Wars, Nightsisters are traditionally agents of their own best interests first and foremost.

This also seems to be the case for Baylan, who is using his alliance with Morgan for his own personal gain. Based on the conversation he had with Shin in episode 6, it seems like Baylan may not be making the journey back home and is instead seeking to gain power beyond what his galaxy offers. He and Shin are currently tracking Sabine and her search for Ezra on Thrawn’s orders, something that neither of them appear to be too thrilled about.

Sabine has found Ezra, but still hasn’t told him of the deal she made to get there. Considering the sacrifice he made to stop Thrawn, it’s likely he won’t be too happy once he learns that she could have stopped Thrawn’s return, but didn’t.