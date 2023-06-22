Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Easter Eggs Just Tied TOS Canon to DS9

Volterra Nebula

The Illryians who live in the Volterra Nebula were previously established in the Strange New Worlds season 1 episode, “Ghosts of Illyria.” Interestingly, this is not the “Vaultera Nebula” from The Next Generation episode “The Chase,” even though they sound pretty similar.

Enterprise Nacelles Not Glowing

When we see the Enterprise in orbit of Earth, in one scene, the blue grills on the inside are not glowing blue. The fact these glowing blue grills exist at all is a feature unique to the SNW and Discovery version of the 1701 pre-refit Enterprise. In The Motion Picture and the rest of the classic feature films, the warp nacelles have these kinds of blue grills prominently, but in TOS, that feature didn’t exist yet. Will SNW close-up these blue grills at some point to match with TOS? Who else is on nacelle watch for the rest of the season?

San Francisco

Starfleet Command and Starfleet Academy being based in San Francisco has been established since The Original Series. The first time we actually saw the home of Starfleet and the Golden Gate Bridge was in Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Subsequently, every single Star Trek TV series has returned to San Francisco at least once.

Lost of Captain April Backstory

Although this episode is focused on Una and her backstory, we get a lot of new details about Robert April, the very first captain of the NCC-1701 Enterprise. Here’s the big things we now know about Adrian Holmes’ Captain April, before he became an Admiral in Strange New Worlds.

April sponsored Una’s application to the academy.

April violated the Prime Directive/General Order One in 2246 and 2248, while in command of the Enterprise.

April promoted Una faster than he’d promoted anyone before her.

Una and Pike must have both served under April before Pike became captain in 2250.

Starfleet Captains Can Be Tried for the Actions of Their Crew

Batel warns Pike he can’t take the stand to testify on Una’s behalf because if he does, Starfleet could legally prosecute the rest of the Enterprise crew through Pike. The idea that a Starfleet captain is legally responsible for all the crew under his command has been baked into Trek for quite some time. In The Undiscovered Country, when Kirk is on trial for the murder of the Klingon Chancellor, Chang specifically points out that even if Kirk didn’t kill Gorkon, he’s still be legally responsible.

Visual Details from “The Menagerie” and “Court Martial”

There are various details during the trial that match with two classic TOS trial episodes, “The Menagerie” and “Court Martial.” Those details include: