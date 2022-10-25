Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Will Restore a Major Trek Tradition

At first glance, the third season of Star Trek: Picard focuses only on the past. Not only does it continue the adventures of the one-time Enterprise Captain Jean-Luc Picard, but it will bring back his primary crew, including William Riker and Deanna Troi, as well as Worf, Geordi LaForge, and Beverly Crusher. Joining the crew will be some other familiar faces, including the holographic Professor Moriarty and Data’s evil brother Lore. But according to showrunner Terry Matalas, one of the season’s most important callbacks looks toward the future.

As reported by Comicbook.com, a fan at an NYCC panel asked Matalas about scenes in which a Captain passes the torch to a later generation. According to the site, Matalas confirmed that “such a scene is in store.”

Even without details, we know that Matalas and others have plenty of models to follow when it comes to one of the most important Star Trek traditions. In fact, Picard is no stranger to such moments, as evidenced by the many Original Series characters who visited Next Generation, starting with an aged Doctor McCoy touring the Enterprise-D in the premiere episode “Encounter at Farpoint,” and continuing all the way to the movie Generations, which saw Captain Kirk himself team up with Picard. Throughout the series, Scotty, Spock, and even Spock’s father Sarek visited the new crew, solidifying its place in Trek history.

Every series since has continued this tradition. Deep Space Nine began with a tense interaction between Picard and Commander Benjamin Sisko, the latter’s wife having died in the Battle of Wolf 359. Enterprise crew members also became parts of DS9‘s main cast, first Chief Miles O’Brien and later Worf himself. Other Klingons tied the original series to DS9 when Kor, Koloth, and Kang returned to call upon Jadzia Dax. Likewise, the DS9 crew was involved in a Klingon plot where they went back in time to the TOS era, interacting with Scotty, Kirk, and others.