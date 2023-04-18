Star Trek Picard Season 3 Episode 10: Series Finale Release Time and Recap

In addition to these main characters, Picard season three has brought back other figures from ’90s Trek. Seven of Nine continues to be a main character, having left the Fenris Rangers and broken up with Raffi to re-join Starfleet, where she currently serves as Commanding Officer aboard the USS Titan. Seven’s Voyager shipmate Tuvok makes a brief and chilling appearance on a viewscreen as she and the others investigate an invasion within Starfleet. The season’s penultimate episode even caught up with Admiral Elizabeth Shelby, last seen as the ambitious officer looking to take Riker’s place in the TNG two-parter “The Best of Both Worlds.”

But the biggest surprise of the season has been an appearance by Ro Laren, now a Commander in Starfleet Intelligence. Ro was one of the more exciting additions to the Enterprise Crew, a strong-willed Bajoran who often clashed with Riker and Picard. Ro left Picard’s command by pulling a phaser on Riker, betraying Starfleet, and joining the resistance group the Maquis, making her an unlikely figure to show up again in a Starfleet uniform, especially in the middle of a Changeling invasion. However, her appearance gives Ro and Picard a chance to air their grievances and put things right, before Ro sacrifices herself to allow Picard to escape with Jack, the target of the Changelings.

Who is Jack Crusher?

Well, that’s a loaded question, isn’t it? When we first meet Jack Crusher, he’s simply introduced as Beverly Crusher’s younger son, named after her late husband (Beverly’s older son Wesley made a brief cameo at the end of Picard‘s second season, as a Traveller who recruits Kore Soong). But Jack’s English accent and tactical brilliance are enough to get Riker to look past Jack’s thick head of hair to recognize him as Picard’s son. And after enough nudging from Will, Picard recognizes it, too.

The revelation forces Picard to question Beverly’s decision to hide a son from him, which she justifies by reminding him of the constant danger that is Jean-Luc’s life. However, it appears that Jack has received a number of qualities from his father, including the Urimadic Syndrome that seemed to kill Picard at the end of season one.

But by the time we get to the ninth episode of the season, we learn that it’s not Urimadic Syndrome that Jack got from his dad. Throughout the season, we’ve seen Jack exhibit strange behaviors, including glowing red eyes, the ability to control minds, and visions of red vines and a red door. Despite many theories about Jack’s visions, it is finally revealed that he has been infected by the Borg in the form of a biological implant passed on from Picard after his conversion into Locutus.

The USS Titan

Although we do get to see the Enterprises-D and -F, most of the season has taken place aboard the USS Titan-A, under the command of Captain Liam Shaw. Fans will of course remember the Titan as the ship captained by Riker after he left the Enterprise. While Riker took the Titan on many a jazz-themed adventure, Shaw runs a much tighter ship.