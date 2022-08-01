Star Trek Finally Reveals Uhura Became Captain of Her Own Starship 

Nichelle Nichols — famous for playing Nyota Uhura in Star Trek and six classic-era Trek feature films — has died at the age of 89. Her legacy as an activist and icon will live on not just in Trek, but also in the countless people she inspired. Martin Luther King Jr. was a personal fan of Nichols on Star Trek, as are Barack Obama and Stacey Abrams. She changed the direction of NASA forever by recruiting the first Black and female American astronauts ever and changed the way mainstream science fiction TV actually looked. Basically, without Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek couldn’t have changed the world.

But what happened to Uhura, the character, after the events of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country? While the 2008 Tim Russ-directed fan film Of Gods and Men revealed Uhura had become a Starfleet captain, that fact wasn’t exactly canonical. But now, it appears that the production team of Star Trek: Picard has established that Uhura did become a captain at some point, and we even know the name of the ship she commanded, and which years it was in service.

After the news of her death broke, countless colleagues and fans shared their memories and love of Nichols on social media and elsewhere. Among those tributes was an interesting one for Star Trek completists. Turns out, among the various starship plaques glimpsed in the Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere — “The Star Gazer” — one starship in Jean-Luc’s past was apparently captained by none other than “Captain Nyota Uhura.”

We honored Nichelle Nichols' and that of the character she created with Uhura with this plaque seen in the premiere of Season 2 of Star Trek Picard. Farewell Captain Noyta Uhura, You embodied everything that Starfleet stood for. pic.twitter.com/abrmH6lWfx — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) July 31, 2022

As a tribute to Nichols, Picard production designer Dave Blass tweeted the plaque image of the USS Leondegrance, a starship commissioned in 2288, but captained by Uhura from 2301 to 2305 — basically a decade after Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country — on a five-year mission of exploration in the Lesser Magellanic Cloud. The details from the plaque also reveal that: the Leondegrance became an Academy training ship in 2317— much like the Enterprise did in The Wrath of Khan — and Uhura remained captain until 2333.