Squid Game Season 3 Has a Perfect Ending…For Now

And that’s why Squid Game has a happy ending! OK, that’s obviously not quite true. As we mentioned in our season 3 review, Squid Game is one of the most intensely dark and cynical pieces of popular mass media ever produced. No story boasting close to a 99.8% morality rate could ever end “happily.” Still, that doesn’t mean it can’t end with at least some semblance of victory or hope.

Whether the dumbass VIPs who watch these deadly games realize it or not, Seong Gi-hun won the 36th Squid Game competition. Sure, his name won’t go down in the ledger of winners and his next of kin won’t receive any additional prize winnings (beyond his 2021 purse, of course) but he won them all the same. That’s because he did the one thing that the game is designed specifically to discourage: he made a sacrifice.

Time and time again in Squid Game, players are given the opportunity to make the selfless choice – from offering mercy to a wounded opponent to voting to end the contest altogether – and every time they balk at the chance. This is not because they are bad people. It’s because they’re simply people. The same circumstances that made them desperate enough to enter the games in the first place persist throughout and make them desperate enough to continue. The game’s creators, now represented by Front Man Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), understand that dynamic and design the games to exploit it. It’s not enough for a rich VIP to torture some poor wretch. They could do that in the privacy of their own mansion. What’s truly satisfying to them is to put on a grand, expensive production in which people are prompted to torture themselves.

Gi-hun’s sacrifice, however, breaks that kayfabe. He opts out. He doesn’t play the game. And for that, he “wins” even as he dies. The Front Man, who like Player 456 has also “PLAYED THESE GAMES” immediately understands the impact of Gi-hun’s choice in a way that the other observing VIPs don’t. As the arrival of the Coast Guard triggers an evacuation sequence, Hwang In-ho goes through the motions, a defeated man. He barely even responds as his brother Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) appears and trains a rifle on him. Instead he silently exits the island, “winner” 222 in tow, and heads off to safety.

Later on he takes the extraordinary measure of breaking into Seong Gi-hun’s motel hideout and stealing what remains of his original ₩45.6 billion to gift to his surviving family in Los Angeles. This is almost certainly not standard operating procedure for Squid Games. Surely, the Front Man’s responsibilities don’t extend to finding the next of kin for every former winner and delivering them in a bespoke Squid Game-branded box upon their passing. This seems very much like a freelance operation and it’s an acknowledgement that something has changed here.

Seong Gi-hun not only “won” the 36th edition of Squid Game, he introduced doubt into the system that could one day provide kindling for the games’ ultimate demise. After all, the number of folks who are aware of the games existence and are invested in their destruction has now grown from roughly one (Jun-ho) to many (Park Gyu-young’s Pink Guard 011 No-Eul, Jun Suk-ho’s Woo-seok, Lee Jin-uk’s Player 246 Gyeong-seok, and presumably Player 222 herself eventually). That’s not enough to mark the end of the games, but it just might mark the beginning of the end of them.