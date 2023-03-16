Shadow and Bone Recap: What Happened Before Season 2

The Little Palace

On the way to the Little Palace, Alina’s caravan is attacked by Drüskelle, the same kind of hunters that kidnap Nina on the other side of the Fold. General Kirigan arrives just in time to save her, and personally escorts her for the remainder of the journey. Once at the Palace, Alina meets Genya (Daisy Head), the royal family’s Tailor – a rare Grisha power that gives one the ability to not only heal wounds, but also to change the appearance of themselves and others.

With Genya and Kirigan’s help, Alina prepares to meet Ravka’s king and show him her powers. After the demonstration, Alina begins training. She makes a few friends, but some of her fellow Grisha are jealous of her popularity and how close she has become with Kirigan. To help speed things along, Alina is sent to train with Baghra (Zoë Wanamaker), a wise and powerful Grisha and the only other living Shadow Summoner. Baghra is tough on Alina, but ultimately gets her to embrace her powers and learn how to control them.

The King throws a huge party to introduce Alina to the world, and this is where the Crows are planning to get to her. Without Nina to show them the way into the Palace, they have to find other ways to sneak into this high security exclusive event. Inej and Jasper use their acrobatic and marksman skills respectively to convince a traveling circus troupe to allow them to join for the Winter Fete, while Kaz finds a way to disguise himself as a palace guard.

They obtain palace blueprints that allow them to make a plan and form multiple exit strategies. By the night of the party, they have a nearly foolproof plan. Things go wrong, however, when Arken betrays them and tries to kill Alina for the ruler of West Ravka. Even though he was unsuccessful and Kaz had inklings of his betrayal, the heightened security gets them spotted before they can find Alina.

The Truth About the Darkling

At the Fete, Alina wows the crowd with her abilities and finally feels her powers aren’t such a bad thing. After her body double is attacked by Arken, Alina is whisked away to Kirigan’s chambers, where they share a brief romantic moment before he’s called away. Before he can return, Baghra appears through a hidden passageway, begging Alina to escape before it’s too late. She reveals that she is Kirigan’s mother, and that Kirigan is not just a descendant of the Darkling – he is the Darkling. Baghra knows that her son doesn’t really want to help Alina destroy the Fold, and that he wants to instead use her abilities to make himself and the Fold more powerful.

Baghra tells Alina to follow the passageway and wait for someone that will help her to safety. Not wanting to take any chances, Alina decides not to wait and instead sneaks into a seemingly empty carriage that turns out to be part of Kaz, Inej, and Jesper’s escape plan. Once she’s discovered, she manages to briefly blind the trio with her powers and escape. Inej is also beginning to have second thoughts and doesn’t do much to stop her leaving after witnessing Alina’s powers at the Winter Fete and believing her to be a true saint.