6 Questions Servant Season 4 Needs to Answer

The guilt Sean and Julian share for their lack of support in the early days of Jericho (before his initial death) appears to be largely why they’re willing to overlook her multitude of sins now… but things have got so out of hand at this point it’s hard to understand why they continue to look the other way.

Like… she buried Leanne alive, folks. She’s considered suicide, and she still is refusing to accept what actually happened with the initial Jericho, with Sean and Julian still protecting her from her active role in Jericho’s death from her (even though she has repeatedly had some flashbacks which suggest she knows things aren’t perfect).

When Exactly is Sean’s Breaking Point?

Sean has the actual patience of a saint. While simultaneously dealing with his own grief, he has been clinging on to Dorothy, treating her with kid gloves even when she reached levels of unhinged that many would have called it a day by.

He’s sacrificed a lot in the name of keeping his family together, with his job taking second place, his success within the family home sidelined for Dorothy’s, and his opinion when it comes to the raising of Jericho largely ignored.

But in the three months between seasons three and four, Gourmet Gauntlet is a seeming success, and he’s still managed to look after Dorothy as she spent time in a treatment facility for her spinal injury from crashing through the stairs at the end of season three.

But with 10 episodes to go, Dorothy now back in the house and in his sole care, Leanne not being able to leave, and an increasing cult of devotees outside his home… surely he’ll have to snap at some point, right? No one can take that much lying down?