Scott Bakula Wants to Tell the Story of Jonathan Archer’s Life After Star Trek: Enterprise

One of the most exciting aspects of the larger Star Trek universe is the opportunity for the franchise to finally tell different kinds of stories. Star Trek: Discovery catapulted the franchise into the far future. Prequel Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the origin stories of legacy characters from The Original Series. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow a group of young cadets from their earliest days with the Federation. And now, a former Star Trek captain wants to find out what happens after their days in command are done.

Scott Bakula played Captain Jonathan Archer in Star Trek: Enterprise, a prequel that told the story of the first missions of Starfleet’s most famous ship. The series ran for four seasons and followed the crew as humanity took its first steps into the larger galaxy and laid the groundwork for what would become the United Federation of Planets. It’s a… let’s just call it a mixed bag in terms of quality (you either love or hate that theme song), but Bakula’s captain is a deeply human figure who undergoes real growth over the course of the series..

Now, Bakula and former Enterprise writer/producer Mike Sussman have an idea for how to continue Archer’s story. Per TrekMovie.com, the pair has reportedly developed a pitch for a follow-up series called Star Trek: United, which would focus on Archer’s later life as President of the Federation. Described as a political thriller and set during the earliest days of the organization, the proposed series would not only explore Archer’s family and life in diplomacy, but also the larger aftermath of the Romulan War, a key event in the Federation’s founding.

“One of my aspirations would be that the series could do for Star Trek, what Andor did for Star Wars,” Sussman told Trek Movie’s All Access Star Trek podcast. “It’s a show where you can tell adult stories about adults and tell them in a very grounded, realistic way.”