Ranking the Monsters of Netflix’s Skull Island

7: Giant Dodo

This gargantuan bird is certainly more intimidating than your typical ostrich or even a cassowary (pardon my PTSD from fighting Boss Cass in the cult classic game Ty the Tasmanian Tiger), but when compared to the other animals on Skull Island, the giant dodo that first appears in the fourth episode “Breakfast Fit for a Kong” is small game for our heroes. The bird is dispatched in small order by Annie’s (Mae Whitman) even bigger dog.

6: Annie’s Dog

While a majority of the monsters on Skull Island are depicted as antagonistic in nature, the huge canine friend that Annie uses to ride, hunt, and protect her from danger is a compelling and safe creature that we’d all want to have in our own lives if we were deserted on a fantastical tropical island in the middle of nowhere. Annie’s dog isn’t Clifford the Big Red Dog, but he’s willing to tone down his violent inhibitions for his adoptive owner. The relationship between the two is a fun one to follow throughout the eight episodes.

5: Giant Crab

This monster that greets Charlie (Nicolas Cantu) and Mike (Darren Barnet) when the two teens are originally shipwrecked on Skull Island is a rude awakening for any newcomer to the sands of the exotic locale serving as the setting of the series. The giant crab is able to hide in the sands, distract you with one huge claw, and then sneak attack you from another angle with a different appendage. When the crew is able to combat the crab with spears, it’s a triumphant first victory for the human captives.

4: Giant Crocodile

What is it about amphibians and reptiles that induces goosebumps and traumatic shivering in even the toughest and most battle-tested individuals? Whether it’s their alien-like looks or the razor-sharp teeth housed in their skulls, when you supersize a crocodile, it’s gonna produce some scares. The opening sequence of the third episode “What’s Up, Croc?” sees Charlie and Mike fighting for their lives in a river storming towards a waterfall as this giant crocodile sets its sights on their flesh and bones. The only thing that saved them from its agility, fearlessness, and cantankerous claws was Kong himself!

3. Skullcrawler

One of the most feared monsters on the island is the Skullcrawler, and even though he doesn’t factor into the story in the same ways as 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, the creature is still enough to give anyone the willies. Their elongated bodies and weaponized tongues make them a foe fit for a king (please applaud that pun . . . thank you).

2. Kraken

The enemy that sends the crew to Skull Island in the first episode is an aquatic nightmare from the depths of anyone’s imagination! With thick, elongated arms that envelop its prey from a variety of angles, the Kraken from Skull Island is one of the better iterations of this long-time monster from the lore of past Kong movies and shows.