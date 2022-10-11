Quantum Leap Episode 4 Review: A Decent Proposal

This Quantum Leap review contains spoilers.

Quantum Leap Episode 4

Quantum Leap episode 4 “A Decent Proposal” is far better than decent. This episode melds romantic comedy and action adventure in a way that fans haven’t seen in thirty years. The hope, heart, humor, and history that were the pillars of the original Quantum Leap series are now on full display in this iteration of the revival.

Dr. Ben Song’s (Raymond Lee) leap into the body of beautiful bounty hunter Eva Sandoval delivers a moment where the curly mullets on the men in a L.A. nightclub in 1981 lead Ben to briefly think he is in a gay bar. Until he sees himself in the mirror and realizes that the man groping his bare shoulder is being a total creep toward a woman. Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) observes that, in only thirty seconds in a woman’s body, Ben is “harassed, assaulted, and insulted.” In the first seven minutes of this episode, Ben punches a creep out using the boxing skills he acquired in episode three and is proposed to by Eva’s handsome partner and boyfriend, Jake (Justin Hartley). Ben hesitates to answer since he doesn’t know how Eva herself would have responded to the man who is down on one knee, and he asks Jake for more time to think about the offer of marriage. It clearly breaks Jake’s heart.

Ben’s heart is leading his leap in “A Decent Proposal.” His foggy memories of a girlfriend in his present, whom he realizes he misses, cause him to focus more than he should on matchmaking between Jake and Eva. Meanwhile, the real reason for the leap, which is securing Tammy Jean Jessup (Sofia Pernas) and delivering her to her court appointment to deal with unpaid parking tickets, creates all kinds of chaos. Tammy Jean convinces Jake and Eva that she is just a woman in love, looking to get on a plane with her boyfriend to escape La Serpiente drug cartel.