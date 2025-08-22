Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 Easter Eggs

Cries of the White Rabbit

As Chris makes his way into Krank Toys, he passes a sobbing woman in a bunny costume. Some have already speculated it’s a 1960s comics deep cut named Dumb Bunny (which would be on brand for Gunn). However, this is actually White Rabbit, a minor Batman villain introduced in 2011. Created by David Finch and Paul Jenkins, White Rabbit is Jaina Hudson, the privileged daughter of an American diplomat and a Bollywood actress. Although she has some compelling qualities, such as the ability to split into two distinct people, White Rabbit mostly plays like a lesser version of Catwoman or Spider-Man foil the Black Cat, making her brief appearance in Peacemaker—portrayed by Brey Noelle—also one of her most important moments.

Laughing at Suicide Squad’s Joker

When Harcourt returns from an unpleasant therapy session, she takes out some of her anger on her dashboard, leaving welts on her knuckles that Chris can’t help but notice. Harcourt blows it off and Chris plays along, making a joke about being angry about the car playing Thirty Seconds to Mars and suggesting that maybe she’s okay with the band. “I am not on good terms with Thirty Seconds to Mars, how dare you,” Harcourt fires back.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is, of course, the rock band fronted by Jared Leto. Leto was allegedly awful while making 2016’s Suicide Squad, and was pretty terrible at playing the Joker to boot. Even though Harcourt and Peacemaker made their live-action debuts in The Suicide Squad, these jokes make it pretty clear that Leto’s twisted Joker won’t make it into the new universe.

The Quantum Folding Chamber

As we’re reminded during the “Previously On…” montage, the Quantum Folding Chamber that Chris uses to visit an alternate reality did show up in Peacemaker‘s first season as the place where Auggie Smith stores his equipment. Gunn returned to the idea for Superman, with Lex Luthor using the technology for his devious plans. As Mr. Terrific observed in that movie, Luthor specializes in reckless science, so this is a much more stable version of the same technology.

Still, it’s enough to worry Rick Flag Sr., who has his people at ARGUS monitoring anything that recalls “the Luthor incident.” One also cannot help but smile a bit at the fact that Flag and ARGUS refer to the use of the technology as a “blip,” the official MCU term for Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War where he snapped away half of everything in existence for five years.

Is it a White Martian This Time?

When he enters the Quantum Folding Chamber, Chris sees a large white alien who rudely ignores his greeting. Also the alien incinerates a kitten. DC nerds are probably hoping that this is a white Martian, the evil aliens who committed genocide against the green martians, leaving only one survivor: J’onn J’onzz, the Martian Manhunter of the Justice League.