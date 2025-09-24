Is Peacemaker Season 2 About to Adapt the Darkest DC Universe?

If that’s the case, then Peacemaker wouldn’t be veering away from the comics. Rather, it would be adapting one of the more upsetting parts of the DC multiverse.

In Justice League of America #107 from 1973, written by Len Wein and penciled by Dick Dillin, the titular team crosses the multiverse to arrive in a world where the Nazis won World War II. The one source of rebellion is a superhero group called the Freedom Fighters: Uncle Sam, Black Condor, Doll Man, Phantom Lady, and the Ray.

After its first appearance, Earth-X only showed up a few more times. In fact, the first Freedom Fighters ongoing series saw the team come to Earth-2 (the world of the Golden Age superheroes), having thrown off the shackles of fascism in their own world. Further, Earth-X gets wiped out with all of the other alternate realities during the DC Comics event Crisis on Infinite Earths and the Freedom Fighters were integrated into the one mainline world. Yet, in the 2005 event Infinite Crisis—which, incidentally, begins with the Freedom Fighters being slaughtered—the Multiverse was restored and, with it, Earth-X.

Since the restoration of the Multiverse, Earth-X has made a few more appearances in DC Comics. Most notably, Grant Morrison visited the world, now also known as Earth-10, for their miniseries The Multiversity. 2015’s The Multiversity: Mastermen, Morrison and penciler Jim Lee reimagine a world in which the infant Kal-El lands in Nazi-controlled Kansas in 1939. Raised by Hitler, Kal-El becomes Overman and leads a fascist variations of the Justice League called the New Reichsmen, which counts as members Blitzen (Flash), Brünhilde (Wonder Woman), and Leatherwing (Batman). In this version of Earth-X, many of the Freedom Fighters are those persecuted by Nazis: Black Condor is a Black man, the Ray is homosexual, etc.

James Gunn has been very open about his admiration for Morrison’s work, and may have already integrated into Peacemaker the Multiverse Map from The Multiversity. But there are even more reasons to believe that he would use a variation of Earth-X in the show.

First of all, the Freedom Fighters have a lot in common with Peacemaker and Judomaster. Those two stars of the series were originally published by Charlton Comics in the 1950s. DC Comics acquired the rights to the characters when Charlton stopped publishing superhero stories, and eventually integrated them into the mainline DC Universe after Crisis on Infinite Earths. Uncle Sam, the Ray, and others were created by Quality Comics during the Golden Age, and were acquired by DC in the 1950s. In fact, the entire concept of Earth-X and the Freedom Fighters was devised as a way for DC to continue telling stories about those characters.