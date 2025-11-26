Peacemaker Production Designer Talks Earth-X Easter Eggs, Gotham City, and More

In the canon of DC Comics, the multiverse includes worlds in which talking animals are superheroes and multiple realities ruled by evil Superman. But we’re just getting to know the multiverse of the DCU, which makes its first appearance in season two of the series Peacemaker. How do you visualize dimensions beyond the superhero-filled reality of the DCU?

For production designer Kalina Ivanov, it all comes down to having the right tone. “I approach it as a comedy,” Ivanov tells Den of Geek in an exclusive interview. Calling herself the “the coincidental superhero designer,” Ivanov confesses, “That’s one genre I never intended to do.” And yet, she couldn’t pass up the chance to work with James Gunn (“He’s a pleasure,” she enthused), collaborating with the DC Studios co-head to bring to life to new universe’s multiverse.

Ivanov comes to the project with her own multifaceted set of credits. Her work can be found in everything from Smoke and Blue in the Face, two gritty New York movies that bring together indie director Wayne Wang and author Paul Auster, to rom coms Uptown Girls and Made of Honor, to the more heightened worlds of the HBO series Lovecraft Country and The Penguin. HBO is also where Ivanov found her greatest success, earning a Primetime Emmy award for her work on the 2009 biopic Grey Gardens.

Varied as those experiences were, only Peacemaker presented a unique challenge. In the show’s second season, Peacemaker Chris Smith (John Cena) enters a doorway to another world, in which he’s loved by his father Auggie (Robert Patrick) and accepted as a superhero. Late in the season, both Chris and the viewers discover that his perfect world, dubbed Earth-X, is actually controlled by Nazis. The revelation gets worse when intelligence organization ARGUS sends Chris’s friend Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and others to explore the alternate realities, sometimes with horrific results.