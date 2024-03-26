ITV’s Passenger Ending Explained: Pangaea, the Forest & What’s Really Going on at the Bread Factory

What Was Nina Karlsson’s Story?

Nina was a Swedish visitor to Chadder Vale who met Mehmet on the dark web Passenger forums, and who had previously played and survived the game. Did it leave her stronger? Who knows. When Riya first approached Nina in a neighbouring village, she pretended to be an Englishwoman named Claire who had invented the Nina identity to disguise herself while she cheated on her husband, but she really does appear to be Nina.

How is Riya’s Mother-in-Law Sue Involved?

According to a chart on the wall of The Pangaea Initiative kit room under the bread factory, Sue Goodheart was a previous player of the game (though as she doesn’t quite fit the usual demographic, perhaps it was tested on her?). Riya believes that Sue is suffering from a degenerative psychological condition treated by medication sourced from a Harley Street clinic, but could it be that Sue’s mind was damaged by her experiences in the game? Perhaps The Pangaea Initiative are behind the medication she takes, keeping her incoherent and quiet.

What Escaped from Kane’s Delivery Van?

Something with the ability to melt through metal, tear apart stags and goats, create potholes, induce fearful hallucinations and leave behind a black gooey residue that infects people who are exposed to it. When the Pangaea operatives went hunting for whatever it was, they wore gas masks to protect them from the effects of the gas, which is made from an extremely rare (and fictional) Indonesian plant known as “Devil’s Door”, and which affects the part of the brain that regulates fear. Are we talking a terrifying triffid-like plant with a taste for venison, a creature that feeds on the Devil’s Door plant and emits its hallucinatory gas, or something…else?

What Was the Black Liquid?

Something unnatural linked to whatever it was escaped from Kane’s delivery van, and a symptom of exposure to the Devil’s Door plant gas, as seen in Katie, John and on the dead deer.

What Happened to Katie, John and Riya in the Woods?

Thanks to the escaped *something*, when they went wandering around the woods, they were unwittingly exposed to the hallucinatory gas used in the game that makes players face their worst fears. Katie saw visions of herself in a wedding dress and handcuffs, and of her aged-up mother in a wheelchair – showing that her greatest fear is remaining trapped in Chadder Vale and living the same life as her mother. John had visions of his abusive father telling him that he was worthless, while Riya had traumatic childhood flashbacks about hiding under a bed.

Where Was Everybody Left?

As the closing credits rolled on Passenger, Riya had been delayed on her way out of Chadder Vale and back to Manchester Met Police by Eddie Wells and the mob’s revenge attack on Jakob. She’d stopped Jakob from being glassed and was sending him off in an ambulance when junior police officers Ali and Nish called her to say that they were under the bread factory and had discovered the game. On the horizon, Riya saw the factory burning after Derek had set it on fire rather than face his worst fears and play the game, as Melissa had insisted. Ali is hoping that her coder and gaming skills will help her and Nish survive the game, we’re all hoping they don’t burn to death before they get a chance, and Derek must be hoping that this whole mess will go away.