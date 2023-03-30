Orphan Black: The 10 Most Essential Felix Moments

Every time someone walks in on him painting naked

Felix might not paint nudes, but he does paint in the nude, gloriously naked except for an apron that leaves little to the imagination (especially in the back). Sarah thinks nothing of it whenever she throws the door open and finds him swirling his brush to an opera soundtrack. This is just an everyday thing for her. When a stranger sneaks in without warning, typical reactions range anywhere from confused to somewhat amused.

Now enter chronic suburbanite Alison, who must be a virgin to anything above a PG rating, who is predictably horrified by the scene. Felix? Unbothered. He just assures her that the painting on the wall is exactly what she suspects it is, and by the way, “phallus” is the more sophisticated word for it.

When he plays wingman at Allison’s intervention

Speaking of Allison, her undercover addiction to alcohol and benzodiazepines is exposed when she walks into an intervention that was obviously organized by Ainsley to humiliate her. What they don’t expect is Felix. When she locks herself in the bathroom and Ainsley’s minions gang up on her, she makes it clear she only wants to speak to Felix, which leaves them outraged as he smugly elbows them aside and opens the door.

This is when Felix proves he is more of a friend than any of those vipers. Not only does he give her a lesson in Backstabbing 101 and help her put her face on, but he gives her the courage to unleash a torrent of truth that reveals Ainsley has been cheating on her husband.

This is just Felix being Felix in the wild. With a show like Orphan Black and the seriously heavy subjects it deals with, you need that sometimes. So much as the way he covers his latest painting with a flourish of red fabric like the final close of a Broadway curtain. He doesn’t just get dressed. To the tune of Tears For Fears’ “Head Over Heels,” he dances himself into and out of several outfits until he shimmies into the most seductive clothes he can find and amps up the fierceness with tousled hair, black eyeliner and a swig of whiskey.

When his date, Colin, comes knocking and asks if it’s safe to come in, Felix only has one answer. “It depends on what you’re scared of.”