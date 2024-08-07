One Tree Hill Had TV’s Most Underrated Time Jump

The next chapter of One Tree Hill begins in the season 5 premiere and takes place “4 Years, 6 Months, 2 Days,” which is also the name of the episode, after we last saw the group of friends. As the episode summary in part says, “In many ways, the journey is just beginning.”

Haley and Nathan’s son, Jamie (Jackson Brundage), is four now, and in his first scene, he’s playing basketball with a hoop that his Uncle Lucas got him, except fans will quickly realize something is severely wrong with Nathan, who not only doesn’t want his son playing but is in a very different place than when we last saw him. It turns out that it’s been four months since a life-changing fight that landed him in a wheelchair and cost him his dreams after he was the 10th pick in the NBA draft for the Seattle SuperSonics.

Naturally, losing everything he worked so hard for is devastating and a way to reset his character in many ways. Rather than Haley being the one to change him for the better, this time the growth is all thanks to Jamie. After throwing Jamie’s hoop, which he only uses because he wants to be like his father, Nathan realizes how far he has pushed his family away. He then takes his first steps out of the wheelchair towards his son and apologizes before hugging him.

Lucas is trying to write his second novel and has a job as the head coach of the Tree Hill Ravens with Skills (Antwon Tanner) as his new assistant head coach. Unfortunately, we quickly realize that something happened between him and Peyton, who has just quit her job at a music label. Meanwhile, Brooke (Sophia Bush) is successfully running Clothes Over Bros and a phone call from Peyton sums up everything perfectly: they don’t know who they are anymore or how they got there. This leads to both of them going back home to Tree Hill to be with the people they love.

All of this setup within just one episode gives fans a lot of rich storylines to look forward to for the rest of the season. The reason why the solo character plots work so brilliantly is because they each have their own journey rather than all coming back for one thing, such as a death or mystery. Instead, they have to rediscover who they were and what Tree Hill meant to them individually and as a group. Despite all of them being in a new place in their lives, they crave a sense of belonging that only Tree Hill can give them.

This makes the time jump effective not only for the characters but for the audience as well, who also crave that comfort and belonging. Obviously, not all of the main characters could go to the same college or be on the same life path, so having them all reunite after four and a half years was the perfect way to move us into adulthood without missing a beat or forcing fans through another four years of school drama. One of the important elements of this time jump was that all of the main actors returned. This is noteworthy because the series does feature two other time jumps later on and one of them suffers from the loss of Murray and Burton as leads.