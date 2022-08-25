On Resident Alien, Marriage Is the Most Human Story

“For Ben and Kate, yeah, they have a very spicy sex life but it’s covering the fact that they don’t really have intimacy in an emotional way,” series creator Chris Sheridan tells Den of Geek. “They don’t feel comfortable talking to each other. They don’t feel [comfortable] opening up and telling each other their secrets.”

The fact that the pair are so willing to take risks sexually only serves to further highlight how closed off they have become to each other otherwise, and they frequently end up at odds over everything from what they should have for dinner to their son Max’s (Judah Prehn) future. (The kid came this close to getting shipped off to boarding school after telling half the town Harry was an alien.)

It’s evident that the issues in their relationship are not new, either. Kate often laments the lack of cultural and intellectual stimulation in a town like Patience and, on some level, she clearly resents that she’s using her prestigious law degree to teach nine-year-olds at her son’s school. Ben finds it difficult to be assertive or ask for what he wants. He even refuses to hang up an (admittedly terrible) “Live Laugh Love” sign in their home simply because he’s afraid Kate will hate it.

“Ben has always had a lot going on in his life since he was a kid,” Sheridan says. “He’s got a lot of fear in his life. He doesn’t feel comfortable talking to her about it. She’s not happy in Patience. And she doesn’t feel comfortable talking to Ben about it. All these resentments sort of build up until their relationship suffers because they can’t talk to each other.”

But Resident Alien doesn’t judge either Ben or Kate for their feelings—in fact, the show is remarkably honest about how difficult marriage can be and how difficult it is to grow with one another rather than simply grow apart. In fact, on a different sort of show, Ben and Kate’s relationship might well have already come to an end, thanks to his kiss with D’Arcy last season. But on Resident Alien the moment isn’t used as a break-up catalyst, but rather to explore deeper emotional problems in the Hawthrone’s marriage.

Ben doesn’t kiss D’Arcy because he especially wants to be with her, romantically speaking, but rather because he wants to be the version of himself that she remembers from high school. And Kate isn’t even upset about the actual physical kiss—thankfully, she knows it doesn’t actually mean anything to either of the involved parties. But she’s furious that neither her husband nor her supposed friend managed to tell her that it happened.