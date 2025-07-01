Netflix New Releases: July 2025

The final season of The Sandman arrives in two parts (and a bonus episode) this July. Part 1 premieres July 3, Part 2 premieres July 24, and the bonus episode drops on July 31. The story begins only a few weeks from where season 1 left off as Dream (Tom Sturridge) looks to rebuild his kingdom in the Dreaming and leave the past behind. Though the past, and his family The Endless, have other plans.

The long-awaited sequel to The Old Guard premieres on Netflix July 2. The Old Guard 2 follows Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors as they face off against a new foe who might be even older than all of them.

The unexpected sequel to Happy Gilmore, Happy Gilmore 2, premieres on July 25, with Adam Sandler returning in the titular role.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.