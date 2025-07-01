Netflix New Releases: July 2025
The second and final season of The Sandman, The Old Guard 2, and Happy Gilmore 2 are among Netflix's exciting new offerings this month
The final season of The Sandman arrives in two parts (and a bonus episode) this July. Part 1 premieres July 3, Part 2 premieres July 24, and the bonus episode drops on July 31. The story begins only a few weeks from where season 1 left off as Dream (Tom Sturridge) looks to rebuild his kingdom in the Dreaming and leave the past behind. Though the past, and his family The Endless, have other plans.
The long-awaited sequel to The Old Guard premieres on Netflix July 2. The Old Guard 2 follows Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors as they face off against a new foe who might be even older than all of them.
The unexpected sequel to Happy Gilmore, Happy Gilmore 2, premieres on July 25, with Adam Sandler returning in the titular role.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix – July 2025
July 1
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
17 Again
Annie (1982)
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
The Notebook
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
V for Vendetta
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 3
Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 4
All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 5
The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
July 8
A Star Is Born (2018)
Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2
Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 9
Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES
The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Mad Max: Fury Road
Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
July 10
7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 11
Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
July 14
Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
July 15
Entitled: Season 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 16
Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
July 17
Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES
Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES
July 18
Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
July 19
Eight for Silver
July 21
The Hunting Wives: Season 1
The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6
July 22
Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 23
Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hightown: Seasons 1-3
House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 24
A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES
My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 25
Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 28
The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2
July 29
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
July 30
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31
An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES
Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES
Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix – July 2025
July 1
13 Going on 30
28 Days
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Annabelle
Colombiana
Constantine
Couples Retreat
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Do the Right Thing
Draft Day
Dune: Part Two
Friends with Money
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
The Net
The Nun
Obsessed
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Resident Evil: Retribution
Runaway Jury
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sisters
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
July 3
Insecure: Seasons 1-5
July 4
80 for Brady
July 5
The Addams Family
July 8
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
July 13
Life or Something Like It
July 15
Barbie
July 16
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
July 22
Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
July 25
Scream VI
July 26
Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
July 28
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
July 30
The Kingdom