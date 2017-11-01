My Little Pony: the serious side to singing pastel ponies

A spoiler for The Never Ending Story lies ahead.

My Little Pony fans have a tough ride. There’s a sweet spot for pre-teen girls where it’s just about socially acceptable to love the brightly coloured dream-horses, but after that, you start to get sideways looks when you walk slightly too slowly down the toy aisle in Tesco. Trust me, I know.

Male fans have it even worse, with any interest assumed to be sexual – either an indication of homosexuality or a cartoon bestiality fetish with disturbingly paedophilic overtones. Such a gendered reaction to a show featuring six female protagonists that preaches acceptance and love is an unfortunate reflection of toxic masculinity seeping into all stages of life. It’s sad that, to some, these conclusions are more understandable than a boy being genuinely interested in a toy line that has successfully expanded into a spin-off series of movies and TV shows. Whoever heard of that making for a popular franchise?

But ignore the neigh-sayers, as, 36 years after the first plastic pastel pony hit the shelves, a new movie has taken a respectable $30m global box office in the three weeks since release. This is not the first time the ponies have made it into cinemas – in 1986, the original generation burst onto the big screen, battling the evil witch Hydia, her incompetent daughters and an all-consuming, unstoppable purple sludge monster called the Smooze.