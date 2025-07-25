My Cabbages! Creating Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Beloved Side Characters

The main characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender are written in stone for viewers across the world. Aang. Katara. Sokka. Toph. Zuko. Iroh. We traveled with them for three seasons (and beyond), and whole websites are filled by fans chronicling their development, personalities, and their most quotable lines. With a series like ATLA though, it isn’t just the main characters that have passionate fans, even the most minor of minor side characters have been embraced with a zeal usually reserved for the marquee names with their own one-sheets.

How did these bit players step into the spotlight with so little screen time? What captured the imagination of fans that make these characters the object of so much love 20 years later? We spoke with the cast and crew that brought these characters to life and uncovered the origins of how they came to be.

Nickelodeon

CABBAGE MERCHANT

John O’Bryan (Staff Writer)

He was incidental in the script [“The King of Omashu”]. I just needed something in the environment that [Aang, Sokka, and Katara] were affecting as they ran by, and that’s where that guy came from. Honestly, I have no idea why I chose cabbages. It seemed like a plausible thing someone would be selling. It was just a throwaway, and then it became something endearing. Everybody has bad days where nothing seems to be going your way, and the universe is aligned against you.