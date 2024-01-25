Masters of the Universe: Revolution Ending Explained

A figure in a red robe with two swords walks into a room illuminated in glowing red light. The figure has a voice with a tinge of masculine monster energy but predominantly feminine. The figure wears a skull-like mask with glowing red eyes. It looks upon Hordak, floating in a tube, the wound from his battle with Skeletor still present, and says,

“Rest, oh Exalted One. Horde Prime will make you whole again. And when you have healed, we shall return to Eternia together to destroy Skeletor.”

The figure removes their mask and the masculine monster filter is gone from their voice. It’s a woman. She continues, “and this… He-Man.”

In the scene this woman’s identity is intentionally obscured, we barely even see her real face, but the credits confirm who this character, voiced by Grey DeLisle, is.

Despara. Otherwise known in other MOTU franchises as Adora, She-Ra.

Yep, She-Ra is finally a part of this new version of He-Man. But why is she called Despara? This can be traced back to her appearance in the second volume of the DC Masters of the Universe comic in 2013. There, She-Ra’s origin story from her original TV series was reworked to be darker. She was still the twin sister of Adam/He-Man but her upbringing was far worse. Hordak gave her the new name of Despara, brainwashed her, and made her into a Force Captain, which led her to becoming an enemy of He-Man.