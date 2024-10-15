Link Tank: The Man in the White Van Trailer Teases Halloween Nightmare

The Man in the White Van is inspired by a series of true crimes that shook the nation in the 1970s. The film delves into the harrowing experiences of Annie Williams, a spirited family girl, whose carefree existence is turned upside down as she finds herself stalked by an ominous man in a white van. Prone to exaggeration, her parents’ disbelief in her tales of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare.

Check out the new trailer below:

Ahead of its upcoming November release date, a teaser for the new LEGO Botanical Garden set was found on LEGO.com!

“The first image of an upcoming LEGO Ideas set, based on The Botanical Garden by Goannas89, has been published on LEGO.com. While small, this image shows the overall format of the building, surrounded by flowers outside and housing various larger plants beneath its dome.”