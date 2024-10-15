Link Tank: The Man in the White Van Trailer Teases Halloween Nightmare
The latest trailer for The Man in the White Van has arrived, Slow Horses is getting a season 6, and more in today's Link Tank!
The Man in the White Van is inspired by a series of true crimes that shook the nation in the 1970s. The film delves into the harrowing experiences of Annie Williams, a spirited family girl, whose carefree existence is turned upside down as she finds herself stalked by an ominous man in a white van. Prone to exaggeration, her parents’ disbelief in her tales of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare.
Check out the new trailer below:
Ahead of its upcoming November release date, a teaser for the new LEGO Botanical Garden set was found on LEGO.com!
“The first image of an upcoming LEGO Ideas set, based on The Botanical Garden by Goannas89, has been published on LEGO.com. While small, this image shows the overall format of the building, surrounded by flowers outside and housing various larger plants beneath its dome.”
Artist and music producer Pharrell Williams teased that fellow musician Frank Ocean is “cooking” new music.
“In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Skateboard P briefly touched on Ocean’s process of creating music and confirmed that the blonde artist is ‘cooking.’ Lowe responded enthusiastically and stated that while he doesn’t expect a new Frank Ocean album, there’s some comfort in knowing that the artist is still working on new music. ‘Frank stays in the kitchen,’ Pharrell shared. ‘And that’s probably the reason why he doesn’t serve as much. He really enjoys the culinary process.'”
Slow Horses was renewed for a record sixth season, making it the longest-running show on Apple TV+.
“Slow and steady wins the race over at Apple TV+. Slow Horses, the spy thriller led by Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, was just renewed for a sixth season (ahead of its season five premiere), officially making it the longest-running series—comedy or drama—anywhere on the streamer. This is somewhat surprising, and not because Slow Horses doesn’t deserve this type of longevity—it does. But other great shows do too, and getting more than two seasons on any streamer is unusual these days. Series used to do clip shows just to have more episodes!”
Terrifier 3 debuts atop the weekend box office as the Joker sequel featured one of the most significant drops ever for a wide-release film.
“Terrifier 3 slashed its way to No. 1 in North America, collecting a stellar $18.3 million from 2,514 theaters in its opening weekend. It’s a huge start for the ultra-gory, independently made, low-budget slasher film about a demonic clown who brutalizes a small town.Meanwhile Joker: Folie á Deux, which topped the box office last weekend, collapsed in fourth place with $7 million from 4,102 theaters.”
Read more about the weekend box office here
Have you ever wondered which dog breeds are popular among the world’s most famous people?
“When it comes to being obsessed with their dogs, celebrities are just like us. Some pets become celebrities in their own right, stealing the show on red carpets and amassing thousands of social media followers. The press circuit for 2024’s Twisters, for example, had an unexpected star in Brisket, Glen Powell’s beloved rescue pup, who even earned his own spoof Vogue (or rather Dogue) cover shot.”