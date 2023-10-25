Link Tank: RSVLTS Adds Several New Nerdy Apparel to its Collection

Nerdy apparel company RSVLTS set up shop at New York Comic Con with new and exciting pieces for sale! Aaron Sagers couldn’t help himself and just HAD to stop by to see all the new additions to RSVLTS collection.

LEGO just revealed an upcoming set based on Dune, a fascinating science fiction partnership for the toy maker.

“The LEGO Group has today announced its first ever build experience from the Dune universe, from Legendary Entertainment based on Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s masterpiece, with the LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter, bringing one of the most iconic aircraft from the Spice-filled sci-fi epic to life in LEGO brick form. As part of the new 1,369-piece build experience, fans of Dune will be able to recreate the dynamic dragonfly-inspired design of an Ornithopter like never before, with functional blades on the aircraft that can flap and retract with a 180-degree rotation.”

