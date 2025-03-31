Lazarus Review: Shinichiro Watanabe Remixes His Greatest Hits

Watanabe’s Lazarus presents a very real world where people feel hopelessly oppressed and are desperate for any sort of way to slow the bleeding. Corporations hold all the power and innocent people are rendered into footnotes, if that. There’s a grander serialized narrative to find Dr. Skinner and create a Hapna vaccine, but Lazarus fluctuates between episodic stories that indulge in diverse genres that still manage to contribute to the greater whole. Meanwhile, there’s a bit of an “our princess is another castle” syndrome as each attempt to locate Dr. Skinner falls short. It’s a solid enough framework for adventures as Lazarus flexes its storytelling and character development muscles throughout this bleak quest to save the world.

Lazarus is also a total triumph when it comes to world-building and how it fleshes out this unique universe. There’s such artistry behind the architecture of Lazarus’ futuristic communities, like Babylonia City, that are all distinct and feel like natural evolutions of modern society. Lazarus begins with dense, economical exposition that’s an effective, melancholy tone-setter that’s echoed in each episode. This opening narration gradually morphs over the course of Lazarus as it tells other tales of Hapna-based woe. It’s a simple, but smart stylistic detail that hits a little harder with each passing episode as the collective weight of these tragedies begins to mount. Lazarus channels this energy and is occasionally a very angry series about rebellion and rage in a world that’s increasingly cruel. Lazarus provides an unflinching look at the people who society steps over in order to succeed.

Beyond its suspenseful storytelling and rich world-building, Lazarus infinitely oozes charisma and charm. Lazarus is like John Wick meets Suicide Squad, with shades of Supercrooks and The Great Pretender thrown in for good measure, all within an appealing Watanabe sci-fi universe. Lazarus is full of the sort of freaks that you can’t wait to spend more time with. Watanabe has created some unforgettable characters between Mugen, Jin, Fuu, Dandy, and the entire Bebop crew, yet Axel Gilberto and the rest of Lazarus’ cast immediately make strong impressions. Every character shines, undergoes cathartic development, and feels like a wild card in their own way. This is a strong, unforgettable cast who are destined to become evergreen anime icons, even if Lazarus only produces this singular season of 13 episodes.

Axel is cocky and operates like he’s invincible. There are real Ryo Saeba from City Hunter vibes going on. However, there’s also a sweeter side to Axel that views life as something that’s incredibly precious. He wants to experience everything that the world has to offer, which leads to a certain impulsivity. He’s a character who does endlessly cool things and it often feels like the universe is bending over backwards to perpetually make him look impressive while he’s in the peak of action. Axel is a standout character, but there’s also a really strong sense of camaraderie among the whole Lazarus team where everyone gets a chance to shine.

One of Lazarus’ most fascinating elements is how the Lazarus team gets to know Dr. Skinner a little better with each of their failed pursuits. The team begins to question whether Dr. Skinner is even as nefarious as they’ve been told that he is. There are rich shades of grey here as the Lazarus team begins to doubt their mission. It becomes a rewarding complication as Lazarus continues. Lazarus also bravely asks heavy questions about the purpose of human life and if society deserves to pay for the past’s sins if humanity continues to repeat the same mistakes. Lazarus features an evolving take on this topic that becomes increasingly clear once more of this finely-tuned sci-fi universe gets explored. It’s an anime that’s just as interested in understanding humanity as it is in curing and saving it.

Lazarus is such a nostalgic blast of bliss for anyone who grew up watching anime on Toonami during the ’90s and 2000s. It has the energy of a Sega Saturn video game, which may sound like an insult, but isn’t. There’s a soothing retro-but-not aesthetic that MAPPA nails so well. Lazarus is set in 2052, but there’s a timeless quality to its characters, storytelling, and settings. That being said, it functions like a lost anime from the ‘80s or ‘90s. Lazarus is a versatile series, but it really feels like a title that’s made for that crowd and those who are lost in arrested development while they chase that high of those irreplaceable ’90s anime classics. Lazarus somehow accomplishes this. It’s easily the best of Adult Swim’s original anime co-productions, but it’s also some of Watanabe’s most captivating work in years. It’s undeniably on par with Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo — which is genuinely the highest of praise.