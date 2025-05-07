K-2SO’s Origin in Andor Season 2 Is Even Darker Than We Thought

This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2 episodes 7-9.

When we first meet the droid K-2SO in Rogue One, he’s a somewhat snarky companion to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). We can tell that he was once an Imperial droid, but has since been reprogrammed by the Rebels. Other than that, though, we don’t know much about his origin or why he was created in the first place. Now that Andor has finally shown us how K-2 and Cassian first meet, it turns out that K-2’s origin story is even darker than we realized.

In this season of Andor, the Empire has been building up for a full-scale takeover of the planet Ghorman. There is a resource there that can’t be replicated, and it’s crucial for the Emperor’s “energy program.” Thus, a secret task force helmed by Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) at the behest of Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) has been secretly fueling rebel efforts on the planet in order to fuel propaganda and get the galaxy to believe that the Ghor are volatile and unhinged.

All of this prep work comes to fruition in episodes 7-9, where we see the Ghor try to assemble and protest peacefully against the Empire’s occupation, only to be met with brutality. The Empire fires on their own people in order to incite violence between the Imperial officers on duty and the Ghor. Violence and chaos ensue as the Empire fires without mercy on the people gathered in the square. But it’s not just blaster fire that the Ghor have to worry about.