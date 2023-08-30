Justified: City Primeval Ending Explained – Does Boyd Crowder Return?

The murderer was the “Oklahoma Wildman” Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), a contemporary of Crowder in almost every way. Mansell was extremely dangerous, motivated, unhinged, and more clever than he looked behind that shark-like grin (yes, Mansell even had a Crowder-esque smile to help audiences feel a sense of the familiar). More crucially, Mansell was just as slippery. His intelligence, much like Crowder’s, allowed him to escape trouble more often than not, and it seemed that no matter what Raylan and the Detroit police department did, they couldn’t make an arrest stick. Raylan undoubtedly recognized a familiar kind of foe in Mansell, and anyone who knows the character of Raylan knows, he’s not going to let that slide.

In the season finale, it finally came down to Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Elllis-Taylor) who at one point was Mansell’s lawyer to do what no one else was willing. Wilder made a deal with the Armenian mob. The Armenians forced Mansell into the same panic room where he savagely beat one of their own, and by Raylan’s own hand, locked him in.

If it weren’t for the victim, Skender’s pride (played by Alexander Pobutsky), Mensell would have rotted in that room. Instead, the Armenian went after the Oklahoma Wildman to finish him off, only to have the tables expectedly turned on him again. Mansell beat Skender to death, escaped, and then exacted his revenge on the rest of the Armenians, all but wiping them out.

Which led to the inevitable faceoff between the two Southern Wild men. Mansell went to visit Wilder (undoubtedly to kill her because of her part in the deal to lock him away) but was met by the stoic Raylan who was in wait.



The two exchanged words, and cold beers, but the inevitable happened when Mansell told Raylan he wanted to leave him with something before leaving Detroit. Reaching into his jacket, Mansell was shot down by Givens without hesitation. As Mansell lay there dying, he revealed he wanted to simply give Raylan a mixed tape of his music. Raylan seemed just as perplexed by the offer as Mansell was at the outcome, but much like the brotherly relationship Givens had with Crowder, there seemed to be an uneasy respect between Givens and Mansell as well.

How Raylan Leaves Detroit Behind

It wouldn’t be Justified if the miniseries didn’t have characters who were supposed to be on the side of the law creating their own definitions of right and wrong. Judge Guy (Keith David) already paid the price for his own hubris, but in the back half of the season, Givens was betrayed by one of his closest Detroit allies. Maureen Downey (Marin Ireland) was given the murder weapon by Raylan in order to put Mansell away. Nothing about it was above board, as Raylan obtained the gun illegally, and really couldn’t connect it to Mansell, but this seemed like the only way to stop the Oklahoma Wildman. Instead, Downey used it to frame a two-bit thug and drug user in order to close the Judge Guy murder case.



Raylan was obviously confused, but when he, Wilder, and the Armenians had Mansell cornered, Raylan was finally able to get his hands on Judge Guy’s little black book of extortion – the book Mansell was using to blackmail major players in Detroit. To Raylan’s surprise, Downey’s name was in the book as well, and apparently she took payoffs in order to secure several guilty verdicts. It was never explicitly said what happened to her, but when Raylan left, she was being investigated by internal affairs, and could do more than to ask for her lawyer.

But not everyone was left worse off. Wilder, who held the book when all was said and done, was able to use her sense of right and wrong, leaning slightly more towards “right” to do some good. WIlder used her intelligence, and the strange sense of morality that she learned from Sweetie (Vondie Curtis-Hall) to work her way up the system and become a judge. Detroit lost a lot of major players on both sides of the coin of morality, but when Raylan left, it seemed that one major player was now in a position to make change for the better.