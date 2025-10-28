Jeremy Renner Insists Hawkeye Season 2 Is Coming

Late in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Clint Barton, the Avenger known as Hawkeye, takes sober measure of his situation. “Look, the city is flying, we’re fighting an army of robots, and I have a bow and arrow,” he tells a panicking Wanda Maximoff. “None of this makes sense.”

Not much has made sense about Hawkeye, a regular dude with antiquated weapons who somehow stands alongside gods and supersoldiers. So even though common sense would suggest that a series that aired one season four years ago would not get a second season, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner insists his archer isn’t gone for good.

When the podcast Bingeworthy asked Renner about the possibility of a Hawkeye season 2, the star had no details, but did have plenty of optimism. “We got to where we’re trying to do the second season,” Renner said. “And I think I’ll get strong enough to be able to do it. And we’ll work it out. It’s gonna be great.”

Renner’s comments come at a contentious period for the MCU. The franchise no longer sits at the center of the cultural conversation, and its myriad television series are often blamed for Marvel’s downfall. There has been much behind-the-scenes talk about cutting back the franchise’s output, especially the shows created for Disney+.