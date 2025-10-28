Jeremy Renner Insists Hawkeye Season 2 Is Coming
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner isn't giving up on Clint Barton yet.
Late in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Clint Barton, the Avenger known as Hawkeye, takes sober measure of his situation. “Look, the city is flying, we’re fighting an army of robots, and I have a bow and arrow,” he tells a panicking Wanda Maximoff. “None of this makes sense.”
Not much has made sense about Hawkeye, a regular dude with antiquated weapons who somehow stands alongside gods and supersoldiers. So even though common sense would suggest that a series that aired one season four years ago would not get a second season, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner insists his archer isn’t gone for good.
When the podcast Bingeworthy asked Renner about the possibility of a Hawkeye season 2, the star had no details, but did have plenty of optimism. “We got to where we’re trying to do the second season,” Renner said. “And I think I’ll get strong enough to be able to do it. And we’ll work it out. It’s gonna be great.”
Renner’s comments come at a contentious period for the MCU. The franchise no longer sits at the center of the cultural conversation, and its myriad television series are often blamed for Marvel’s downfall. There has been much behind-the-scenes talk about cutting back the franchise’s output, especially the shows created for Disney+.
That said, like WandaVision and Loki, Hawkeye is generally considered an example of an MCU series done right. The six episode series not only helped flesh out Clint Barton as a character, someone who often gets lost in the shadow of his flashier teammates, but also introduced Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the fan-favorite second Hawkeye and officially brought the Kingpin Wilson Fisk into the MCU.
Since the release of Hawkeye, Bishop has appeared in a post-credit sequence of The Marvels, teasing the long-anticipated Young Avengers, and the supporting character Maya Lopez got her own series in the dismal Echo. Despite the series’ mixed legacy, Hawkeye remains a joyful adventure.
Renner also looks back at the show with fondness. “I really enjoyed doing the series version, because it was a bit more intimate and had the family dynamic, which is always a huge part of him,” he recalled. “I think Clint’s superpower is the human side — he’s a superpowerless superhero. He’s one of the few, but I think his superpower is that sort of grit of the human condition and his loyalty and family. It’s like, otherwise, what are you fighting for? We’re fighting for that love and that loyalty of family. And so exploring that was always great. And then there’s the Christmas theme — being in New York, that was great too.”
That last point underscores another reason that Hawkeye stands a good chance at getting a second season. It has become a perennial favorite for some viewers, who have fun with Barton and Bishop’s holiday romp across the Big Apple.
Is that enough reason for Marvel to make Hawkeye season 2 one of the few shows they’ll green light in this turbulent era? We don’t know for sure, but we’d never bet against Barton.