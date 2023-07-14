Jack Ryan Season 4 Ending Explained

What is the Triad?

Say what you will about Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Seriously, do it. It’s equal parts entertaining and laughable C.I.A. propaganda), but one has to admit that the show knows how to develop compelling, if outlandish geopolitical storylines. The first season of the show deals with Islamic extremist terrorism. The second season covers a corrupt election in Venezuela. The third returns to Clancy’s Cold War roots in Russia. Now this fourth and final season confronts a threat with many elements across the globe.

It’s all quite complicated but to explain it as succinctly as possible, this season Jack discovers a conspiratorial element within the CIA that seeks to establish an enormous worldwide crime syndicate called The Triad by moving illicit materials from Myanmar to Nigeria to Mexico and eventually into the United States, using the cartel’s resources to create a global market for crime. As the season’s trailers helpfully describe it, the scheme combines “the drug cartel with a terrorist organization.”

That’s spooky, to be sure, but also no big deal with a hero like Jack Ryan. Together with his old allies Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce), Mike November (Michael Kelly), and new ally Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña), Jack is able to neutralize most of the “proof of concept” threat in Myanmar before it takes off for Mexico. But while Team Jack destroyed all the triggers for the various bombs, the original “five packages” still made it out. That brings Jack and company back to the U.S./Mexico border where they use the border’s meticulous record-keeping to determine which Toyota trucks are heavier than they’re supposed to be.

After an obligatory gun fight, Jack identifies the offending trucks and disconnects the bombs from WiFi before they can be remotely triggered. Day saved!

Who Was a Secret Bad Guy?

Like most great spy stories, a season of Jack Ryan wouldn’t be complete without a mole reveal. Befitting its status as a final season though, this batch of episodes features significantly more than just one secret bad guy. Basically every character who is new to this season of the show is revealed to have some sort of nefarious motive (aside from Peña’s Domingo).

The melding of a terrorist organization to the cartels to create a worldwide crime syndicate requires a lot of participation from the folks across the world. And they get a hell of a lot of participation. The “secret bad guy” list for Jack Ryan season 4 includes: