Jack Ryan Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is returning for a fourth and final season on Prime Video only six months after season 3 debuted on the streaming service. Not only will this season see the titular marine turned CIA analyst take on a new role as Acting Deputy Director of the CIA after Elizabeth Wright’s promotion at the end of season 3, but we’ll also see the long-awaited arrival of Michael Peña’s Domingo “Ding” Chavez. Jack Ryan is also shifting to a weekly release for the first time in the series, which you can read more about below.

Here’s everything we know about Jack Ryan season 4 so far:

The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan will premiere with two episodes on Prime Video Friday June 30, 2023 for more than 240 countries and territories across the globe. The series will then debut an additional two episodes weekly until the series finale on July 14. This season is also shorter than the others, with only six episodes total.

Jack Ryan Season 4 Cast

John Krasinski is set to reprise his role as Jack Ryan for the final season of the series, and is joined by returning series regulars: