Jack Ryan Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot
Jack Ryan is returning to prime video for one more season. Here's everything we know about John Krasinski's fourth and final mission
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is returning for a fourth and final season on Prime Video only six months after season 3 debuted on the streaming service. Not only will this season see the titular marine turned CIA analyst take on a new role as Acting Deputy Director of the CIA after Elizabeth Wright’s promotion at the end of season 3, but we’ll also see the long-awaited arrival of Michael Peña’s Domingo “Ding” Chavez. Jack Ryan is also shifting to a weekly release for the first time in the series, which you can read more about below.
Here’s everything we know about Jack Ryan season 4 so far:
Jack Ryan Season 4 Release Date
The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan will premiere with two episodes on Prime Video Friday June 30, 2023 for more than 240 countries and territories across the globe. The series will then debut an additional two episodes weekly until the series finale on July 14. This season is also shorter than the others, with only six episodes total.
Jack Ryan Season 4 Cast
John Krasinski is set to reprise his role as Jack Ryan for the final season of the series, and is joined by returning series regulars:
- Wendell Pierce as James Greer
- Michael Kelly as Mike November
- Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright
- Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller
While Michael Peña (Ant Man) was first announced to be playing Domingo “Ding” Chavez in season 3 of Jack Ryan, his character never made an appearance. According to Amazon Studios, however, Peña is supposed to officially join the cast in season 4 as a series regular before receiving his own spinoff series. Louis Ozawa (Hunters) will also be joining the cast of Jack Ryan as Chao Fah.
Jack Ryan Season 4 Trailer
The latest trailer for Jack Ryan season 4 sees Jack recruiting Domingo Chavez to help him uncover a conspiracy within the CIA and stop the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist group. With how heavily Michael Peña is featured in the trailer, I think it’s safe to assume that we’ll finally get to see him in action this season. Watch the trailer for the final season of Jack Ryan below:
Jack Ryan Season 4 Plot
Based on the trailer, Jack Ryan’s mission this season appears to be hitting even closer to home than usual, but that doesn’t mean the action hero won’t still be needed abroad as well. According to Prime Video, the official synopsis for season 4 is:
The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.