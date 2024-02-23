Introducing Miniature Parks and Recreation Funko Pops!

This article is brought to you by Funko.

It has been nearly 10 years since Parks and Recreation (Parks and Rec. for short) closed up shop on its seven-season run. Despite an absence of almost a decade, the beloved NBC sitcom has remained prevalent in the pop culture sphere, garnering a massive following through streaming outlets such as Netflix and Peacock. And as with any top-rated show, the arrival of cool merch was inevitable, yielding dozens of fabulous Parks and Rec. products for hardcore collectors to get their hands on.

One of the first companies to jump on the opportunity of Parks and Rec. merchandise was Funko, the creator of the ubiquitous Pop! line of vinyl figures. Funko has produced a multitude of Parks and Rec. figures of characters from all across Pawnee, including icons such as Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson, to very specific alter egos like Burt Macklin. Needless to say, the range of options has been an enormous success, and Funko is expanding the fun in a very exciting new direction.

In 1989, Rick Moranis shrunk his own kids, but in 2024, Funko is shrinking their own products. Enter Bitty Pops!, a line of miniaturized Funko figures with unique twists. From the official Funko press release, “Your favorite Parks and Recreation Pops! have been shrunk into Bitty Pops! Expand your collection with this assortment of Bitty Pop! figures featuring your most beloved Parks Department workers as miniaturized figures! Bitty Pops! are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. Detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! figures are adhered. Sort and arrange your Bitty Pops! with the included display case! Acrylic display cases are stackable and hold four Bitty Pop! figures each. Vinyl figures are approximately 0.9 inches tall. Four figures per single package purchase.”