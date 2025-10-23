I Saw the TV Glow Director to Finally Adapt an Iconic Graphic Novel

It’s a good time for people who want to feel bad. Black Hole is finally coming to live action.

After more than a decade of false starts, in which everyone from David Fincher to Neil Gaiman to Rick Famuyiwa tried to get involved, Deadline is reporting that the legendary comic by Charles Burns is being made. Jane Schoenbrun, who directed last year’s indie horror hit I Saw the TV Glow will be the one who finally gets to bring the story to the screen, as a Netflix series.

Originally published as 12 issues between 1995 and 2005, Black Hole tells the story of teens in 1970s Seattle whose bodies undergo strange mutations after sexual contact. After contracting what they call “the Bug,” many of the teens are driven from society, and form their own community in the woods outside their town.

More than its plot, Black Hole is driven by Burns’s striking visual style. He concocts a variety of physical transformations for the teens, ranging from a cute tail on one victim to pustules over the face of another to a human turned into a bug creature. Burns’s ability to capture nuanced facial expressions, combined with his heavy use of black inks, makes Black Hole a uniquely haunting story, and a challenge for any creative to bring into live action.