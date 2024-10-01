Hulu New Releases: October 2024
The final season of What We Do in the Shadows and a Solar Opposites Halloween Special highlight Hulu's new releases for October 2024
Huluween is off to a strong start with lots of new and spooky offerings joining the streamer this month.
Another Solar Opposites Halloween Special premieres on Oct. 7. When Korvo finds himself taken over by the Spirit of Halloween, chaos and shenanigans are bound to ensue. The second season of Syfy original Reginald the Vampire hits Hulu on Oct. 17. If that’s not enough bloodsucking goodness for you, the sixth and final season of FX original What We Do in the Shadows premieres on Oct. 22.
If you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, the fourth season of ABC’s Abbott Elementary comes to Hulu starting Oct. 10, with episodes to follow weekly after they air.
If the TV shows above aren’t enough to satisfy your spooky appetite, Hulu also has a decent number of horror and spooky movies coming to their library this month. Barbarian, Ma, Ready or Not, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, and The Purge are just a few of the notable titles that can be found from the first of the month. The David Dastmachlian starring Late Night with the Devil is coming to Hulu on Oct. 19.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in October.
Hulu New Releases – October 2024
October 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10
Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
An American Citizen (1992)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Barbarian (2022)
Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (1991)
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
Blood In (1993)
Bogus (1996)
Cadillac Records (2008)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
Chasing Papi (2003)
Coco (En Espanol) (2017)
The Dancer Upstairs (2003)
Dashcam (2021)
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)
Don’t Say A Word (2001)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro (2014)
The Empty Man (2020)
Evita (1996)
The Fly (1986)
From Hell (2001)
The Happening (2008)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
The Hitmans Bodyguard (2017)
The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard (2021)
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)
It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)
Joy Ride (2001)
Just Wright (2010)
La Cara Oculta (2011)
La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon) (2008)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)
Long Shot (2019)
Ma (2019)
Miami Rhapsody (1995)
Miss Bala (2012)
Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
The New Age (1994)
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Purge (2013)
The Purge: Election Year (2016)
Q&A (1990)
Ready or Not (2019)
The Return of Tanya Tucker (2022)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Sideways (2004)
Signs (2002)
Silkwood (1983)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Stripper (1986)
Sunchaser (1996)
Swimfan (2002)
That Night (1993)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
The Warrior’s Way (2010)
Todo Cambia (2000)
Turtle Beach (1992)
Unbreakable (2000)
Underwater (2020)
We Bought a Zoo (2011)
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
October 2
Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1
101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1
After the First 48: Complete Season 9
Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1
Designing Blind: Complete Season 1
Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Eleven: Complete Season 1
Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1
Flippin’ Sisters!: Complete Season 1
The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5
THE HAUNTING OF…SPECIALS: Complete Season 1
House vs. House: Complete Season 1
Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1
Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1
My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1
My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1
Pawnography: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1
Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1
Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1
The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 6
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1
UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Abracadaver (2024)
October 3
Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere
Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Killer Cases: : Complete Season 5
October 4
Blood for Dust (2023)
October 5
American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16
American Murder House: Complete Season 1
American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2
Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)
Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: Complete Season 1
Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
First Blood: Complete Season 1
Get Swank’d: Complete Season 1
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1
Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2
Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
October 7
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special
October 8
What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere
Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
Coroner: Complete Series
October 9
La Máquina: Complete Limited Series
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Accused: Season 2 Premiere
October 10
Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere
Expedition Amazon
American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23
Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1
The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1
Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2
Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1
Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1
I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 3
I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1
I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9
I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead: Complete Season 1
Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5
MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1
Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Complete Season 15
Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Grab (2022)
October 11
Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
Fright Night (2011)
Sting (2024)
October 12
Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4
Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2
My Haunted House: Complete Season 3
My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1
Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3
Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1
October 13
Tracker: Complete Season 1
October 14
Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1
Family Guy: Halloween Special
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
October 15
FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event
The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan
The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady
October 16
Nemesis: Complete Season 1
October 17
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2
Butterfly Tale (2023)
October 18
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere
Rivals: Complete Season 1
The Devil’s Climb
Mayhem! (2023)
October 19
The Lego Batman Movie (2017)
Late Night with the Devil (2023)
October 21
Carved: Film Premiere
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A
October 22
What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere
October 24
Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Speedway Murders (2023)
October 25
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere
The Beast Within (2024)
October 29
Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1
October 31
60 Seconds to Sell : Complete Season 1
The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1
Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1
Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1
MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19
Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1
Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1
Leaving Hulu – October 2024
October 4
The Boogeyman (2023)
October 5
Cats (2018)
October 6
See For Me (2021)
October 7
Standing Up, Falling Down (2019)
Swift (2019)
October 8
Monster Family (2017)
Ozzy (2016)
October 10
Pil’s Adventures (2021)
October 14
The Boy Downstairs (2017)
Funny Thing About Love (2021)
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
October 15
Capricorn One (1977)
October 16
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
October 17
Songbird (2020)
October 19
Alone at Night (2022)
October 26
Along Came the Devil (2018)
Blood (2022)
October 28
Clean (2021)
October 31
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
Damien: Omen II (1978)
The Final Conflict (1981)
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)
Sea Fever (2019)