Hulu New Releases: October 2024

Huluween is off to a strong start with lots of new and spooky offerings joining the streamer this month.

Another Solar Opposites Halloween Special premieres on Oct. 7. When Korvo finds himself taken over by the Spirit of Halloween, chaos and shenanigans are bound to ensue. The second season of Syfy original Reginald the Vampire hits Hulu on Oct. 17. If that’s not enough bloodsucking goodness for you, the sixth and final season of FX original What We Do in the Shadows premieres on Oct. 22.

If you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, the fourth season of ABC’s Abbott Elementary comes to Hulu starting Oct. 10, with episodes to follow weekly after they air.

If the TV shows above aren’t enough to satisfy your spooky appetite, Hulu also has a decent number of horror and spooky movies coming to their library this month. Barbarian, Ma, Ready or Not, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, and The Purge are just a few of the notable titles that can be found from the first of the month. The David Dastmachlian starring Late Night with the Devil is coming to Hulu on Oct. 19.