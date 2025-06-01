Hulu New Releases: June 2025
The Bear season 4 and Call Her Alex are among Hulu's exciting new releases this June
FX’s The Bear returns to Hulu for a fourth season on June 25. This season will once again test Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of The Bear crew as they try to push their restaurant, and each other, to be the best they can be.
The original docuseries Call Her Alex arrives on June 10, following podcast host and media mogul Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour. This docuseries also tells the story of how Cooper went from the host of a successful podcast to the CEO of a media empire, all within six years.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in June.
Hulu New Releases – June 2025
June 1
Adam (2019)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien vs. Predator (2004)
Alien: Covenant (2017)
Aliens (1986)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
Before Midnight (2013)
Betsy’s Wedding (1990)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Big Eden (2000)
Big Fish (2003)
The Big Hit (1998)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Blue Jasmine (2013)
Boy Meets Girl (2014)
Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)
The Bronze (2016)
Bubble Boy (2001)
Bugsy (1991)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)
Cold Pursuit (2019)
Cyrus (2010)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu (2006)
Delivery Man (2013)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
Elena Undone (2010)
Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
Grown Ups (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
The Heat (2013)
Hitchcock (2012)
Hurricane Bianca (2016)
Idiocracy (2006)
Independence Day (1996)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
Let’s Be Cops (2014)
Loving Annabelle (2006)
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
The Mask (1994)
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)
Mirrors (2008)
The Namesake (2007)
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2 (1990)
Predators (2010)
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)
Prometheus (2012)
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)
Sordid Lives (2000)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
The War of the Roses (1989)
We’re The Millers (2013)
Working Girl (1988)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
June 3
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Presence (2025)
June 4
The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
June 5
National Anthem (2023)
June 6
Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … (2006)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Hot Shots! (1991)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Shallow Hal (2001)
The Ringer (2005)
June 7
Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
June 8
Scream (2022)
June 9
Beyblade X: Season 1B
June 10
Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
And Then We Danced (2019)
Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)
June 11
The Snake: Series Premiere
Gran Turismo (2023)
June 12
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
June 13
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
Absolution (2024)
June 14
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
June 16
My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
Black Christmas (2019)
June 17
SALLY (2025)
Skincare (2024)
June 19
The Quiet Ones (2024)
June 20
The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
Out Come the Wolves (2024)
June 23
Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Isekai Life : Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
June 24
Survive (2024)
June 25
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
June 27
F*ck Marry Kill (2024)
June 29
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
June 30
Boonie Bears: Time Twist (2024)
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
The Actor (2025)
Leaving Hulu – June 2025
June 1
Christmas with the Campbells (2022)
June 2
The Amazing Maurice (2022)
June 4
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 8
Indemnity (2021)
June 10
Here Before (2021)
Warhunt (2022)
June 11
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
June 13
The Worst Person in the World (2021)
June 17
Ted K (2021)
The Ledge (2022)
June 22
The Burning Sea (2021)
June 24
Big Gold Brick (2022)
Gasoline Alley (2022)
June 25
The Desperate Hour (2022)
June 30
Transfusion (2023)