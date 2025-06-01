FX’s The Bear returns to Hulu for a fourth season on June 25. This season will once again test Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of The Bear crew as they try to push their restaurant, and each other, to be the best they can be.

The original docuseries Call Her Alex arrives on June 10, following podcast host and media mogul Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour. This docuseries also tells the story of how Cooper went from the host of a successful podcast to the CEO of a media empire, all within six years.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in June.

Hulu New Releases – June 2025

June 1

Adam (2019)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Aliens (1986)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Before Midnight (2013)

Betsy’s Wedding (1990)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Eden (2000)

Big Fish (2003)

The Big Hit (1998)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Boy Meets Girl (2014)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

The Bronze (2016)

Bubble Boy (2001)

Bugsy (1991)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu (2006)

Delivery Man (2013)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Elena Undone (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Heat (2013)

Hitchcock (2012)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Idiocracy (2006)

Independence Day (1996)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Let’s Be Cops (2014)

Loving Annabelle (2006)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

The Mask (1994)

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)

Mirrors (2008)

The Namesake (2007)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010)

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)

Prometheus (2012)

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)

Sordid Lives (2000)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

The War of the Roses (1989)

We’re The Millers (2013)

Working Girl (1988)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)