Hulu New Releases: December 2024

Hulu is the place to be for unscripted and reality TV this December. The streaming service is set to add over 1700 episodes of unscripted TV to its library, including series like Dr. Pimple Popper, Chopped, Fixer Upper, Tiny House Hunters, and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Notable Hulu originals this month include the Korean series Light Shop – which follows a group of six strangers grappling with a traumatic event from their past as they all come across a mysterious light shop that holds the key to their past, present and future – as well as a brand new comedy special from Ilana Glazer. Paris Has Fallen, a television spinoff of the Has Fallen film series (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen) also comes to Hulu this month.

Exciting movies joining the Hulu library in December include Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, the entire Twilight saga, Gladiator, and Alice, Darling.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in December.