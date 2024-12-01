Hulu New Releases: December 2024
Cuckoo, Paris Has Fallen, and over 1700 hours of reality TV are among Hulu's notable new releases this December
Hulu is the place to be for unscripted and reality TV this December. The streaming service is set to add over 1700 episodes of unscripted TV to its library, including series like Dr. Pimple Popper, Chopped, Fixer Upper, Tiny House Hunters, and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Notable Hulu originals this month include the Korean series Light Shop – which follows a group of six strangers grappling with a traumatic event from their past as they all come across a mysterious light shop that holds the key to their past, present and future – as well as a brand new comedy special from Ilana Glazer. Paris Has Fallen, a television spinoff of the Has Fallen film series (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen) also comes to Hulu this month.
Exciting movies joining the Hulu library in December include Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, the entire Twilight saga, Gladiator, and Alice, Darling.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in December.
Hulu New Releases – December 2024
December 1
Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55
Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5
Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8
Gold Rush: Complete Season 5
House Hunters: Complete Season 170
House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173
House Hunters International: Complete Season 140
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8
Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Cast Away (2000)
Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Epic (2013)
Epic Movie (2007)
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
Rio 2 (2014)
Sommersby (1993)
Speed (1994)
Bad Moms (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Gladiator (2000)
National Security (2003)
Paradise Highway (2022)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Ricki and the Flash (2015)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Twilight (2008)
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
December 3
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1
Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2
Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1
Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1
Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1
Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2
Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1
Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2
Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3
Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)
December 4
Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Storm Crashers (2024)
December 5
Wild Crime: Complete Season 4
The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1
Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A
Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16
Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21
Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7
Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2
Hot Ones: New Episodes
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2
MythBusters: Complete Season 19
MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1
90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1
7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)
Living (2023)
December 6
Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1
Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
Flycatcher (2024)
Marley & Me (2008)
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
Summer Camp (2024)
December 7
Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2
Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere
Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3
Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9
Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1
Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1
Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9
Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13
Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4
Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1
The Convert (2023)
December 9
Step Up (2006)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
December 10
Caught!: Complete Season 1
Critical Incident: Complete Season 1
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1
Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1
Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13
Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12
Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1
I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1
Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere
Save My Skin: Complete Season 4
Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1
Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere
Coup! (2023)
December 11
Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1
Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1
Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1
The Reveal: Complete Season 3
Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3
The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1
December 12
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6
48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B
Knight Fight: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1
December 13
Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)
No Way Up (2024)
Scarygirl (2023)
A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)
December 14
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49
Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8
Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2
How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11
MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2
December 16
Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20
December 17
Blink: Special Premiere
Cuckoo (2024)
December 18
The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4
December 19
America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A
A Model Murder (2024)
December 20
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere
Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)
Darkness of Man (2024)
The Inheritance (2024)
December 24
Arctic Convoy (2023)
December 26
America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1
Court Cam: Complete Season 7A
Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1
200% Wolf (2024)
December 27
The Year: 2024: Special Premiere
Breaking (2022)
December 28
Alice, Darling (2022)
Amber Alert (2024)
Leaving Hulu – December 2024
December 1
The Devil Conspiracy (2022)
December 2
White Elephant (2022)
December 4
Last Looks (2021)
December 7
Proximity (2020)
December 8
Aporia (2021)
December 9
Offseason (2021)
December 10
Rogue (2020)
December 14
Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)
December 19
The Creator (2023)
December 23
The Hummingbird Project (2018)
December 25
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
December 31
A Dog’s Way Home (2019)
A Little White Lie (2023)
Alien (1979) (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Barbarians (2021)
Crime Story (2021)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
Escape Room (2019)
Falling for Figaro (2021)
The Family Stone (2005)
Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
Juno (2007)
Luis & the Aliens (2018)
The Marine (2006)
The Ritual Killer (2023)
The Sitter (2011)
Tombstone (1993)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
The Waterboy (1998)
When In Rome (2010)
You Again (2010)