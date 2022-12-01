Hulu New Releases: December 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And with its list of new releases for December 2022, Hulu is planning accordingly.

Compared to its rival streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max, Hulu is a bit more holiday forward in the final month of 2022. Sure, all the streaming services are bringing some Christmas content to the table, but Hulu is the only one to plant its flag in a special called It’s a Wonderful Binge. This comedic take on a psychedelic Purge-like Christmas is set to premiere on Dec. 8.

Elsewhere on Hulu this month, subscribers can look forward to the release of FX’s Kindred (Dec. 13). Based on a thrilling novel of the same name, this series follows a woman being violently yanked back and forth in time. In what’s increasingly become a tradition, Canadian comedy Letterkenny will premiere a new season the day after Christmas.

And that’s about it for original content in December. Thankfully, there are some library titles of note. A whole host of Christopher Nolan movies arrive on Dec. 12 (including all three Dark Knight films, Inception, and Dunkirk). December 26 sees the arrival of Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Blade Runner 2049.