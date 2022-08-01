Hulu New Releases: August 2022
We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in August 2022 including Reservation Dogs, Welcome to Wrexham, and more!
You ever notice how HBO’s releases tend to do the heavy lifting in HBO Max’s content library? That makes plenty of sense given that HBO has a track record of producing hits well before the streaming era even began. Well, a similar concept is now playing out over on Hulu. Like many monthly releases before it, Hulu’s list of new releases for August 2022 is highlighted by a whole bunch of FX TV shows.
The initiative once known as “FX on Hulu” is no more but that’s not stopping the cable network-turned quality TV brand from churning out some intriguing titles for the streaming world this month. It all starts early on with season 2 of the delightful comedy Reservation Dogs on Aug. 3. That is followed up by the docuseries Children of the Underground on Aug. 13, Little Demon on Aug. 26, and The Patient of Aug. 30. The most interesting of the bunch, however, is undoubtedly Welcome to Wrexham – the real life story of the English soccer team purchased by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Outside the safe confines of FX, there are still some other titles of note on Hulu in August. Comedy series This Fool premiers on Aug. 12 and will be followed by the Mike Tyson documentary Mike on Aug. 25. In terms of movie releases, there is only one to remark upon but it’s a big one: the Predator prequel Prey on Aug. 5.
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
Hulu New Releases – August 2022
August 1
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)
Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)
Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)
21 (2008)
AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)
AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)
AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)
BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)
BLACK SWAN (2010)
THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)
BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)
BLAZING SADDLES (1974)
BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)
BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)
BUGSY (1991)
CAST AWAY (2000)
THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)
DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DETROIT (2017)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)
FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)
GANDHI (1982)
GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)
GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)
GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)
GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)
GULLIVER’S TRAVELS (2010)
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)
I FEEL PRETTY (2018)
IN TIME (2011)
JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)
JUST GO WITH IT (2011)
KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)
THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)
MAN ON FIRE (2004)
MEN OF HONOR (2000)
MILES AHEAD (2016)
THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)
NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)
NURSE 3-D (2014)
THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)
PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)
SHAME (2011)
SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)
THE SIXTH MAN (1997)
SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)
SOURCE CODE (2011)
SPIDER-MAN (2002)
SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)
SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)
STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)
SURF’S UP (2007)
SWIMFAN (2002)
SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)
TOWER HEIST (2011)
VANTAGE POINT (2008)
WANDERLUST (2012)
WAR HORSE (2011)
THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)
WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)
X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)
YOU’VE GOT MAIL (1998)
August 3
FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere
August 4
CMA Fest
August 5
PREY (2022)
August 10
Password: Series Premiere
August 11
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season
August 12
This Fool: Complete Season 1
August 13
FX’s Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1
August 15
Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere
Love Revolution: Season 1 (SUBBED)
THE CHINA HUSTLE (2017)
THE HATE U GIVE (2018)
JOURNEY TO THE WEST (2013)
MONSTERS (2010)
NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME I – EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT (2013)
NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME II – EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT (2013)
RED CLIFF (2008)
STAGE MOTHER (2020)
WHAT JUST HAPPENED (2008)
WHOSE STREETS? (2017)
August 16
Hotties: Complete Season 1
August 17
ON THE COUNT OF THREE (2022)
August 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3
INTERNATIONAL FALLS (2020)
August 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B
August 24
Blippi: Complete Season 4
HOSTILE TERRITORY (2022)
August 25
Mike: Season 1 Premiere
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere
August 26
DOC MCSTUFFINS: THE DOC IS 10! (2022)
Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
August 30
FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere
Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere
August 31
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4
Leaving Hulu – August 2022
August 10
ALIVE AND KICKING (2016)
August 14
THE SHAPE OF WATER (2017)
August 15
BEHIND YOU (2020)
August 16
LOGAN LUCKY (2017)
August 19
DAFFODILS (2020)
UNACKNOWLEDGED (2017)
August 25
DISOBEDIENCE (2017)
August 26
CHAOS WALKING (2021)
August 31
30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)
THE 6TH DAY (2000)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)
THE AMERICAN (2010)
AN EDUCATION (2009)
BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)
BEWITCHED (2005)
BLAZING SADDLES (1974)
CABIN FEVER (2003)
COUNTRY STRONG (2010)
DEMOLITION MAN (1993)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)
THE EXPENDABLES (2010)
THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)
THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)
FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)
GET LOW (2010)
THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)
HOT FUZZ (2007)
IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)
INSIDIOUS (2011)
MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)
MARGIN CALL (2011)
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)
MONEY TRAIN (1995)
MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)
OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)
PLEASE STAND BY (2017)
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
RV (2006)
SCHOOL DAZE (1988)
SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)
SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)
THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)
TAKEN (2009)
TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)
THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)
UNSTOPPABLE (2010)
UNTRACEABLE (2008)
VACANCY (2007)
THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)
WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S (1989)
WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)
THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)
YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)