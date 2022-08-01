Hulu New Releases: August 2022

You ever notice how HBO’s releases tend to do the heavy lifting in HBO Max’s content library? That makes plenty of sense given that HBO has a track record of producing hits well before the streaming era even began. Well, a similar concept is now playing out over on Hulu. Like many monthly releases before it, Hulu’s list of new releases for August 2022 is highlighted by a whole bunch of FX TV shows.

The initiative once known as “FX on Hulu” is no more but that’s not stopping the cable network-turned quality TV brand from churning out some intriguing titles for the streaming world this month. It all starts early on with season 2 of the delightful comedy Reservation Dogs on Aug. 3. That is followed up by the docuseries Children of the Underground on Aug. 13, Little Demon on Aug. 26, and The Patient of Aug. 30. The most interesting of the bunch, however, is undoubtedly Welcome to Wrexham – the real life story of the English soccer team purchased by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Outside the safe confines of FX, there are still some other titles of note on Hulu in August. Comedy series This Fool premiers on Aug. 12 and will be followed by the Mike Tyson documentary Mike on Aug. 25. In terms of movie releases, there is only one to remark upon but it’s a big one: the Predator prequel Prey on Aug. 5.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.